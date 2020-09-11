Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

If you've been following Vanessa Hudgens on social media during quarantine, chances are, you've seen her rocking ~a lot~ of activewear these days. (And honestly, who isn't?) But unlike other A-listers who prefer a moody, streamlined all-black athleisure look, the 31-year-old star isn't one to play it safe and has been spotted in various printed sports bras and bold, patterned leggings — all from the same mysterious brand.

Luckily, you don't need to take to Google to try to play detective and figure out where exactly to score her go-to workout gear, because I did some snooping of my own. While Hollywood's elite has been known to slip into the likes of Alo Yoga, Sweaty Betty, Beyond Yoga, and Koral, Hudgens has apparently become the unofficial spokeswoman for Wolven. And she's not the only one: Sophie Turner, Lucy Hale, Alessandra Ambrosio, and Miley Cyrus are just some of the stylish stars who are also huge fans of the eco-friendly activewear brand.

ICYDK, Wolven is a Los Angeles-based athleisure brand that offers everything from sports bras and casual tees to leggings, joggers, and bike shorts. And if you're on the hunt for a new swimsuit to enjoy these final days of summer (or for a much needed tropical vacation post-global pandemic... one day, one day), Wolven offers both chic one-pieces and playful bikinis. Another cool thing about the brand? If you're wanting to add some color to your activewear arsenal, Wolven is known for its one-of-a-kind patterns and prints inspired by nature and designed in-house.

But it's not just the eye-catching prints that deserve recognition — the female-founded brand holds sustainability near and dear to its fabric heart (and mission), using recycled fabrics and investing in carbon off-set initiatives that provide greenhouse gas-reducing water filters to communities in Honduras. Even better? Wolven's leggings are made from 27 BPA-free recycled water bottles, and its packaging is designed with 100 percent recycled poly mailer or bio-degradable paper box. (Psst, here are more sustainable workout brands you can sweat in.)