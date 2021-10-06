While Sims isn't a golfer herself, she's one of many who have embraced the golf-leisure look while watching the sport IRL and in everyday life. "Brands were finding ways to get creative with athleisure because we spent nearly all of 2020 working from home and working out at home — they had to mix it up from the basic black yoga pant and tank top routine," she says. "To me, the pleats and high socks are an iconic look, even if you aren't out there swinging a club. I have a few skirts and polos I can't wait to wear with an oversized crew once the fall events roll around. I think it plays on the stuffiness of some country clubs, all while keeping it cheeky and fun."