Cute Women's Golf Clothes You'll Actually Want to Wear
If you decided to take up the sport of golf this past year, you're not alone. This centuries-old game is the perfect way to get outside, get in your steps, and be active, while engaging in friendly competition at a safe distance from others. That's why, 24.8 million golfers hit the links in the US in 2020, an increase of 500,000 in 2019 — the largest increase in 17 years, according to the National Golf Foundation. What's more, the sport of golf has increased in popularity among women specifically, with the number of women golfers growing by 8 percent year over year, contributing to the largest uptick within the sport in the last five years, reports the NFG.
"Golf is setting record numbers in both equipment sales and rounds played, and women are the fastest-growing segment of the game," says Jeff Newton, a spokesperson for Callaway Golf, which has its own apparel line, licensed through Perry Ellis. (Related: The Best Tennis Skirts for Serving the Trend On and Off the Court)
Not only are people embracing the sport, but the fashion that comes along with it — and frankly, it's come a long way from the days of pleated khakis and oversized, brightly striped polo-style shirts. Players, spectators, and fans alike are sporting golf clothes more than ever, says Newton. (ICYMI, tennis skirts are having a major moment, too.)
"Seeing the trendy golf clothing styles pop up from some of my favorite brands makes my heart happy," says actress and model Jena Sims, who happens to also be engaged to pro golfer Brooks Koepka. "I remember attending Brooks' tournaments at the beginning of our relationship not knowing what the heck to wear. Now, some of my favorite brands sample trends that are straight off the links. Nike has the cutest sporty dresses right now and Alo Yoga can't keep their tennis skirts in stock — I know because I'm on several waitlists!" (Related: Hailey Bieber Rocked These Cult-Favorite Alo Yoga Leggings During a Pilates Workout)
While Sims isn't a golfer herself, she's one of many who have embraced the golf-leisure look while watching the sport IRL and in everyday life. "Brands were finding ways to get creative with athleisure because we spent nearly all of 2020 working from home and working out at home — they had to mix it up from the basic black yoga pant and tank top routine," she says. "To me, the pleats and high socks are an iconic look, even if you aren't out there swinging a club. I have a few skirts and polos I can't wait to wear with an oversized crew once the fall events roll around. I think it plays on the stuffiness of some country clubs, all while keeping it cheeky and fun."
Whether you've been working on your short game, or you just love the look of a sporty skirt and collared tee in lieu of your overworn leggings and stained tank top, here are some of the cutest, most fashionable (and functional) women's gold clothes and gear on the market right now.
The Best Women's Golf Clothes
Lacoste Women's Sport Cutout Breathable Stretch Tank Top
The supple stretch fabric of this v-neck tank won't constrict any of your movement when you're swinging the club, and the cut-out in the middle of the back allows for ample airflow. It comes with a built-in bra and removable cups, so you can get the fit just right for all your go-to women's golf clothes.
Under Armour Women's Links Shorty
Perfect for a sunny day, or even a misty morning tee time, these breathable shorts feature technology that repels water. Thanks to a four-way-stretch fabric, these women's golf shorts have a nice snug fit through the hips without being tight. Plus, the classic look makes these shorts transition nicely from the course to the clubhouse when it's time to head in for lunch. (Related: The Best Athletics Shorts for Any Type of Workout, According to Shape Editors)
Tory Burch Printed Performance Pleated Golf Dress
This best-selling dress comes in a bunch of fun patterns, but this one with the pleated bottom and collar is bound to be a major hit on the course. Its stretchy, recycled material not only feels soft against the skin but it's also designed to allow for your full range of motion while still offering good coverage so you can move about naturally. (More: How to Shop for Sustainable Activewear)
Adidas Ultimate365 Adistar Cropped Pants
Slip into this pair of cropped women's golf pants, and prepare to be surprised by how much you love them — you just might keep these babies on for the rest of the day. The thick power mesh waistband has a midrise, which is a nice compliment to any tucked-in polo or similar. The material is extremely stretchy, so you're able to move your legs when you drive without any restriction. Stash extra balls or tees in the front, back, or discreet hip pocket, below the waistband.
Vineyard Vines Striped Sankaty Shep Shirt
This top layer is a technical take on the brand's well known "Shep Shirt." While the quarter-zip look and the fit of the shirt are similar to the classic top, this women's golf clothes pick is made from lightweight, quick-drying fabric. Throw it in your bag for chilly morning tee times. Bonus: The material is also UPF 50, so it offers an additional layer of sun protection — something you need even on overcast days. (Related: These UPF Clothes Will Protect Your Skin During Any Outdoor Activity)
Lululemon Pace Rival Mid-Rise Skirt
You'll love the thick waistband and flattering stitching on this midrise women's golf skirt. The lightweight, stretch material wicks moisture away from the body and dries quickly even in the hottest of summer days when you're sweating by the fourth hole. The skirt also offers a built-in liner with pockets, so you can conveniently carry extra balls, tees, or even your ID or keys. (You'll also love this $25 tennis skirt on Amazon.)
Outdoor Voices Exercise Dress
This one-piece activewear dress is just as functional as it is fashionable. The unlined dress not only has a collar (often a requirement at many courses), but also pleats, and comes in colors including white and navy if you're after that classic women's golf style. The brand's Sport Pique fabric is tailored to fit close to the body, but it also has the perfect amount of stretch for any shot you're trying to sink. (Related: Amazon Shoppers 'Actually Prefer' This $35 Outdoor Voices Dress Dupe Over the Original)
Free People Schooling You Shorts
Think of this golf skort as the kind of mullet of women's golf clothes. It's a skirt in the front but shorts in the back. This Free People skort features fun pleating on the front and a thick waistband that keeps everything in place even when you hit your ball into the water. It has a built-in liner, as well as a small side pocket. Choose to rock it in classic black or white, or go bright with magenta, starfruit, or golden wheat.
Athleta Momentum Polo Tank
This edgier look on the classic women's golf tank top features a lower profile collar that lies flat against the neck, as well as a quarter-zip front design. Its seamless chafe-free construction is soft against the body, and the stretch in the material is comfortable and forgiving. Plus, the material is UPF 50 and antimicrobial.
Beyond Yoga Space Dye Move It Skirt
It doesn't get comfier than this women's golf skirt made from the brand's iconic Spacedye fabric, which is a buttery soft, four-way stretch, quick-drying fabric like no other. Rock a cropped top, tank, or layer on a jacket — anything goes with this universally flattering and comfy skirt that will quickly become one of your favorite pieces of women's golf clothes you own. Even better: It has built-in shorts with a bit of compression to ensure you'll feel secure to focus on your swing. (PSA: The brand also sells zodiac-themed leggings.)
Under Armour Women's Zinger Short Sleeve Polo
Thanks to the soft, lightweight fabric it's made out of, you won't want to take this women's golf polo off once you slip it over your head. The four-way stretch material features anti-odor technology (a savior when things get real sweaty on the back nine), and the built-in UPF 50 offers another layer of protection. (Reminder: This doesn't mean you should skip sunscreen.)
Alo Yoga Match Point Tennis Skirt
While this women's golf bottom might be labeled as a tennis skirt, it's an absolute winner for the golf course, too. The lightweight material dries quickly so you'll remain feeling fresh through the game, and the performance jersey inner shorts add an extra element of comfort and coverage, too. The thick elastic waistband and this A-line style practically guarantee this golf skirt looks good on everyone and with every kind of top. You'll also like the inner hidden pocket on the shorts for you to hold personals or an extra ball or tee.
Oakley Radar EV Path with Prizm Golf Lenses
You have to try these Oakley sunglasses for yourself to really understand the kind of visibility that's possible with these lenses. The brand's trademarked Prizm lenses are designed to actually enhance color, contrast, and detail. Translation: You'll not only notice hills and grooves on the course better with these on your face, but you'll also have a way easier time finding your ball if you happen to hit it into the rough. (Related: The Cutest Sports Sunglasses for Outdoor Workouts)