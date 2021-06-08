Yellow Activewear Is the Celebrity-Approved Trend You Never Saw Coming
There is a sunny new trend that's sure to add a little brightness to your closet. Celebrities have been wearing yellow during workouts, and not just as a subtle pop of color but in bold yellow-on-yellow getups. It's not hard to guess why a lot of people have been gravitating to the color as this summer approaches. Yellow is proven to create feelings of warmth and happiness, and there's no question that something about the color that yells "It's gonna be a great day!"
The color has been popping up on just about every style icon's Instagram. Rita Ora chose yellow for a private Pilates session in L.A., Madelaine Petsch wore it during an outdoor booty workout, and Hailey Bieber cranked out pull-ups in the color. (Related: Hailey Bieber Rocked These Cult-Favorite Leggings During a Pilates Workout)
Need further proof that yellow is having a moment? Earlier this week Tracee Ellis Ross posted a video on Instagram with an inside look at her workout with Tracy Anderson. Sporting a now sold-out Year of Ours Ribbed Football Leggings and a matching ribbed bralette (Buy It, $65, carbon38.com), Ellis Ross appears to break a major sweat in the video. (Related: This Video of Tracee Ellis Ross Struggling Through Side Planks Is Too Relatable)
In addition to Ellis Ross's (literally) hot insta post, one-half of everyone's favorite dynamic duo, Tamera Mowry, also shared an Instagram photo this week of her wearing a matching lemony yellow set.
Further indication that yellow is trending, Eva Longoria, the actress whose accolades are as impressive as her trampoline workouts, posted a mid-hike picture of her wearing yellow leggings with a matching zip-up. In the photo, she looks to be wearing the Girlfriend Collective High-Rise Compressive Legging (Buy It, $68, verishop.com), which she's shouted out in the past. (Related: Kerry Washington's Matching Workout Set Is Sure to Be Your New Favorite Yoga Outfit)
Sold yet? Here's are some celebrity-approved picks you can shop now.
