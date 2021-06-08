There is a sunny new trend that's sure to add a little brightness to your closet. Celebrities have been wearing yellow during workouts, and not just as a subtle pop of color but in bold yellow-on-yellow getups. It's not hard to guess why a lot of people have been gravitating to the color as this summer approaches. Yellow is proven to create feelings of warmth and happiness, and there's no question that something about the color that yells "It's gonna be a great day!"