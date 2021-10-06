Shoppers Say These $20 Leggings Are Just As Soft As the Lululemon Aligns
There's nothing quite like stepping into luxury leggings — buttery-smooth texture, comfortable stretch, and supportive lift in all the right places. But not everyone wants to drop $100 on a pair from athleisure's most coveted brands (think: Lululemon, Athleta, and Alo Yoga, to name a few). Luckily, it's totally possible to find affordable options that won't lose their shape after a few wears or show off way more than your best poses during yoga classes.
The Yogalicious High Waist Ultra-Soft Lightweight Leggings (Buy It, from $20, amazon.com) are the perfect example, with pairs starting at a quarter of the price of high-end labels. In addition to a comfy, four-way stretch fabric, these lightweight, second-skin leggings have a wide band that offers extra support and a high-waisted fit that stays securely in place, even in downward dog. One Amazon shopper noted they are the only leggings they own that "truly don't ride down or move around" during a workout.
And while all of that is reason enough to click purchase, it doesn't hurt that these leggings have also accumulated more than 6,000 five-star ratings on Amazon. What's more, nearly 100 reviewers claim they're actually a dupe for high-end brands, such as Lululemon. (Related: The 10 Best Lululemon Dupes You Can Score On Amazon)
Buy It: Yogalicious High Waist Ultra-Soft Lightweight Leggings, from $20, amazon.com
"I was a die hard Lululemon Aligns fan until I found these," wrote one shopper. "Not only is the material nicer, they fit well, and are $70 cheaper." The material in question? A blend of spandex and polyester that another said stays "so soft" no matter how many times you wash it.
Customers also report that you can wear the leggings for any type of workout. The featherlight material keeps you cool and comfortable, whether you're running, weight training, or practicing yoga — but still gives you ″squat-proof″ coverage.″ One reviewer noted, "They're thick enough that you can't see through them, but [they're] still breathable and totally hide sweat marks." (Related: The Best Workout Leggings for Women, According to Fitness Pros and Reviewers)
The Yogalicious High Waist Ultra-Soft Lightweight Leggings come in 21 different colors, including classic black and light grey, as well as trendier shades such as terracotta orange, fig purple, and sage green. They're available in sizes XS-XL and in two lengths: a 25-inch inseam for anyone with a shorter stature (they show off a little ankle, helping to elongate legs), or a 28-inch inseam, which is a classic full-length style perfect for taller individuals.
Unsurprisingly, many shoppers are buying more than one pair — and who can blame them when you can get four for the price of one Lululemon Align Legging, or five for the price of an Alo Airlift Tight? If that has you convinced, head to Amazon to snap up a pair starting at just $20, or add a few to your cart to revamp your athleisure collection without breaking the bank.