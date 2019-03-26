Nothing says summer like new sunnies. But most cute frames slide right off your nose at the first sign of sweat or don’t offer nearly enough protection from the sun, making them nothing but frustrating during an outdoor workout (because no one likes squinting constantly while they’re trying to focus on exercising). Opt for functional, though, and you usually end up looking like you're in the Tour de France.

Thankfully, sunglasses companies are coming to your ego's (and your eyes’) rescue, with a ton of brands offering summer shades that are not only cute but will also stay put on the sweatiest of faces and keep your eyes fully shaded.

There is another important aspect to consider, though: Choosing sub-par shades can do serious damage to your eyes, says Sumitra Khandelwal, M.D., assistant professor of ophthalmology at Baylor College of Medicine. Exposure to UV light — even when just reflected off the water — not only makes your eyes feel tired and dry, but it can also cause serious harm like retinal damage and early cataract formation. Plus, UV exposure can increase your risk for cancer on the eye as well as on the skin around them, she adds. Another factor that can cause eye damage — especially during outdoor activities — is reflected glare. Sunglasses with polarized lenses are recommended because they can effectively reduce glare and protect your eyes even further, according to the American Academy of Ophthalmology.

How to pick a pair worth wearing? Dr. Khandelwal says all sunglasses should have 99 to 100 percent UVA/B protection, polarized lenses, and enough frame coverage to shield the skin around your eye. Lenses are a big part of the shades equation, too. Pick gray for bright day, green or bronze for versatility. Rose gives leafy greens contrast; blue rules in surf or snow.

Here you'll find the best good-looking sports sunglasses to protect your eyes and stay on despite sweat.