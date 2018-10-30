Want to take your run off the road and onto softer, more scenic territory? There are some serious perks to hitting the trails for your miles instead of pounding the pavement. It's time for a trail run.

That said, your typical running shoes are no match for what you'll find on most trails: gravel, roots, rocks, dirt, mud, sand, and sloping surfaces. To adequately tackle trail running (and feel good while doing it) you'll need to invest in a solid pair of trail running shoes. (Related: 8 Essential Safety Tips Every Trail Runner Should Know)

How are trail running shoes different? Road running shoes are designed to be lightweight and speedy, while trail running shoes offer extra traction, stability, and durability to protect your feet. They also have lugs on the bottom (think: sneaker-cleat hybrids) so you can lock into whatever you're running on. Some are even waterproof, so if you slide into a puddle or muddy section, your toes will stay dry a chafe-free.

Good news: Once you grab a pair of trail running shoes — ya know, like one of these 10 solid options — you're ready to set off into the woods. Check out some of the best trail running sneaker picks below (and maybe read up on these trail running tips if it's your first time).