If you're not yet familiar with the hidden corridors of Amazon, you're in for a treat. The site is packed with secret sections offering sneaky sales on everything from activewear to exercise bikes — you just need to know where to look. Your ticket to entry? Simply knowing where to look, such as in the Amazon Overstock Outlet, which is full of hidden deals on thousands of items in every (and I mean every) category. But no section is quite as saturated with sales as "Sports"; it's currently overflowing with an excess of items from customer-favorite brands — think: Under Armour, Adidas, Gaiam — that are marked down as much as 50 percent. So, whether you're in the market for new activewear pieces or just can't say no to a good sale (especially when it's on workout equipment), now's the time to start shopping.
But just because you now know about this little sale-crazed corner of Amazon, doesn't mean finding the best discounts and must-buy products is going to be easy. Skip the stress of sorting through page after page and keep scrolling to shop the best deals from the Amazon Overstock Outlet in April. Just make sure to place your order quickly because these fitness discounts (featuring prices starting at just $8!) won't stick around for long.
If you’re building a home gym, check out the Sunny Health & Fitness' recumbent exercise bike, which is currently down $66. The bike comes with a built-in monitor that allows you to track duration, distance, speed, rotations per minute (RPMs), heart rate, and total calories burned. Pulse grips provide riders with a real-time heart rate reading, and the resistance level can easily be controlled with a simple turn of the knob. Sound too good to be true? It's not, according to one five-star shopper who says, "This bike works exactly like the high-end ones, but at a fraction of the price." (Related: The Best Exercise Bikes to Deliver a Killer Workout At Home)
Add some balance to your daily yoga flow with this $8 Gaiam Yoga Block that's designed to provide stability during even the toughest of practices. The block is constructed out of a non-slip foam, complete with beveled edges that allow for effortless gripping. Not only does it help you extend and deepen stretches, but the yoga block can also help increase your range of motion.
"As someone just starting a home yoga practice, these blocks hit the sweet spot for affordability and durability," writes one reviewer. "I’m able to hold more difficult poses."
Level up at-home Pilates with this pair of gliding sliders, which are geared to support a slew of core-strengthening exercises. Featuring a double-sided design that allows for smooth sliding on all surfaces, these discounted discs (say that five times fast) are also lightweight and compact enough to slip into a suitcase while traveling. (Pro tip: store 'em in these best packing cubes for optimal organization while on the go.)
Made from a blend of polyester, spandex, and rubber, these moisture-wicking socks stand out for being lightweight and having arch compression that provides ample foot support during rigorous activities.
"These are my favorite workout socks," says one five-star shopper. "I am a trainer and spend most of my days at the gym. After trying so many brands and styles through the years, these win."
Constructed with double-walled vacuum insulation, this water bottle is able to keep beverages cold for up to 24 hours and hot for eight. Plus, it comes with three interchangeable lids — a screw cap and two straw caps with different mouthpieces — for added convenience. Wondering how it stacks up against other water bottles? One Amazon customer says it's "as good as a Yeti," and continues, "I used this from noon on Sunday, filling it around five times; it never sweated and it is currently noon on Monday and it still has ice."
This durable, water-resistant backpack offers plenty of storage, from varying size pockets for shoes and water bottles to small compartments for valuables. It’s wide enough to hold a laptop — which you can confidently stash in the secure sleeve — and can be used as a go-to gym bag or an everyday backpack. (Related: The Best Workout Backpacks That Make Commuting So Much Easier)
During your next outdoor workout, strap on this resistance training belt that’s designed to increase strength, speed, and explosive power. Described as "fun and adaptable" by an Amazon reviewer, the belt allows you to move in any direction and adds resistance to every angle.
Go ahead and snag one (or two...or three...) of these yoga mats while they're discounted. Made of cushioned foam material, this budget-friendly buy provides support and comfort throughout your flow, but especially during those long and tough poses. No carpeting in your casa? No problem. Many customers note that the mat's 1/4-inch foam is a bit thicker than the average yoga mat, making it a great option for use on hard floors. It also comes with a carrying strap for easy traveling once you're ready to return to your favorite studio. (Related: Should You Go to the Gym During the Coronavirus Outbreak?)
Made of sweat-wicking fabric, this short-sleeved workout tee — which one shopper deems, "a must-have Adidas item" — is light enough to keep you cool during rigorous activity and outdoor workouts in sweltering summer temps. But with a round neckline and slightly fitted design, the top can also be thrown on to run errands or go for a quick walk around the block. While the $21 discount is undeniably enticing, know that the markdown only applies to select colors and sizes at the moment.
Made from a blend of polyester and spandex, this stretchy tank top is a master at wicking away moisture during your workout. Available in sizes small to XL, this wardrobe staple comes in four colors, including black, gray, and dark green, although only some sizes and colors are currently on sale. But if you dig the discounted hues, you're sure to score a, in one shopper's words, "super comfy and very light" tank that might just become your new go-to top.
With prices starting at just $11, this Adidas sports bra is sure to fly off the virtual shelves. Constructed out of polyester and elastane, it offers light support for your girls, has adjustable straps, and features a breathable band to keep you dry during super sweaty workouts.
"Fits perfectly," writes one five-star shopper. "It gives enough support and is lightly padded. Overall a very cute look and I love the back of the bra."
Rolling out muscles is basically a requirement following an intense workout — and this $9 tool makes the whole routine feel ahh-mazing. With two wheels for effortless rolling, this acupressure massager is designed to knead out tight and tired muscles in your feet, hands, legs, shoulders, and neck.