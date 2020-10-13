Amazon Prime Day Is Here — and You Won't Want to Sleep on These Major Fitness Deals

It’s been a rough year for fitness lovers; gyms temporarily closed, workout equipment sold out online, and beloved studios shuttered their doors. But that’s all about to change, because Prime Day 2020 is officially here, and it’s your chance to snag Amazon’s best fitness deals of the year.
The two-day shopping event is the perfect opportunity to update your workout wardrobe, restock your supplement supply, or finally purchase that expensive at-home fitness machine you’ve been eyeing throughout quarantine. It includes thousands of items from beloved brands like Under Armour, Nike, and more — all at a massive discount.
Of course, you have better things to do than spend hours scrolling through Amazon. So instead, use Shape’s curated list of the best fitness deals — it will help you uncover the products actually worth shopping over the next 48 hours from buttery soft leggings to celeb-approved sneakers. (PSA: These deals are only available for Prime members, so make sure your membership is active or sign up for a free 30-day trial.)
There’s only one job left for you to do: Add the deals below to your cart ASAP before they disappear tonight at 11:59 p.m. PT.