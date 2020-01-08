These $12 Slip-On Sneakers Are About to Become the Comfiest Shoes You Own

Image zoom Walmart

Between boutique fitness classes and Lululemon leggings, it can feel like every time you invest in your health and wellness, it becomes just that: an investment. While there’s absolutely nothing wrong with spending a little extra on your own wellbeing, it’s also possible to find high-quality, trendy products that won’t make a dent in your bank account.

Case in point: Reviewers can’t stop raving about how much they adore these Avia slip-on sneakers from Walmart. Similar in design to APL’s Techloom Bliss Sneakers—a trendy slip-on style worn by celebs like Khloe Kardashian, Lucy Hale, and Jessica Biel—the lightweight Avia sneakers blend fashion and comfort for a shoe you’ll actually want to wear outside the gym. But unlike APL’s celebrity-approved kicks, which cost upwards of $150, you can snag a pair of these budget-friendly lookalikes for just $12. (While you won’t see any celebs sporting Avia’s exact shoe, Vanessa Hudgens has multiple activewear collections with the affordable brand).

The slip-on sneaks, which come in a versatile black and a soft millennial pink, are incredibly easy to pull on and off with fabric loops along the heel and tongue that allow you to manipulate the mesh upper around your foot. Despite stretching enough to take on and off, a wide elastic band across the midsole keeps them from losing their snug fit. (Related: The 2019 Shape Shoe Awards Have a Pair for Every Occasion)

Another perk? They’re designed to maximize comfort, thanks to a breathable mesh upper that ensures your feet get plenty of airflow, a sturdy midsole that offers plenty of support, and a memory foam footbed that cushions your foot for hours of wear. Multiple buyers even attested to the comfortable fit; one reviewer revealed that they actually prefer this affordable pair to their Nikes. (Related: The Best Walking Shoes for Comfortable Travel and Everyday Life).

Of course, the shoes also have other benefits you’d expect of a durable sneaker, like a synthetic outsole with maximum grip and a soft fabric that never uncomfortably rubs against your skin if you opt to go sock-free.

So if you can’t wait to channel your inner celeb with your own pair of trendy slip-ons, look no further than these Avia sneakers. Originally $17, they’re currently marked down to only $12—just be sure to grab your pair before the sale price disappears.