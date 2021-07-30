Coleman Camping Chair

While it may be called a "camping chair," this cute, highly-rated chair is just as ready for a bonfire as it is for the sea and sand. The bright neon design will be easy to spot when you return from a beach dip or if it's dark at night while camping. A low-profile design will keep you on the same level as your sunbathing friends on towels. Strong aluminum is supportive and sturdy so you can keep this folding chair in your gear collection for years to come.

Rounding out the reasons to buy: a carry bag, drink holder, and storage pocket on the back. The under $60 price tag seals the deal. (Related: Cute Camping Gear to Make Your Outdoor Adventures Pretty AF)

One buyer who was on a serious quest for a new chair, was pleased with this choice. "I looked for years for the perfect beach chair," they said. "The kind that sits low in the sand and slows the water to lap at your toes. And are also easy to fold/unfold. And are well made and will last many summers. These are the ones friends!! These are good Coleman quality, stitches well and have good carry bags. They are VERY comfortable. They have been tested on the beach several times and we also used them in our backyard during barbeques and they were a big hit."