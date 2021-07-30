10 Best Beach Chairs to Bring On Every Trip
A good beach chair can make make a seaside visit all the more relaxing. Tanning is passé, anyway, so why lay horizontal on hard sand when it's nearly impossible to sip your water or read a good book with tweaking your neck or back. Bringing a sturdy chair along with you to the shore instead can solve those problems and the biggest one of all — sand everywhere.
If you are looking for a new beach chair, the good news is there are so many styles to choose from, so finding the perfect style and function is a breeze. Long gone are the days when your only choice was heavy metal folding chairs or flimsy options that are far more effort than their worth.
With lightweight beach chairs that are easy to carry, wooden beach chairs that really boost the quality and style, or backpack beach chairs that often come with coolers, there are endless options that turn up the heat on your summer fun.
Get ready to hit the sand and check out ten highly-rated beach chairs that are beloved by beach-goers everywhere. From high beach chairs to low beach chairs and everything in between — yes, reclining beach chairs, too! — you'll find the perfect beach hair for your style and comfort. Happy shopping. (P.S. Don't forget to pack your beach towel and insulated water bottle, too.)
The Best Beach Chairs to Buy
Serena & Lily Teak Beach Chair
While you''ll be attracted to the chic look of the color combo with the cool zig-zag stripe canvas, the real draw of this teak beach chair is the comfort factor. A soft head pillow and multiple levels of recline ensure that there is no doubt that you will find the ideal position for any activity (or lack thereof). A handy zippered pocket in the back of this wooden beach chair gives you a place to store your phone or shades while you head to the water for a dip. When your day is over, backpack straps make it much easier to lug this reclining beach chair and the rest of your gear back to the car.
Sunday Supply Co. Golden Sands Beach Chair
Weighing less than six pounds, with a seat that sits closer to the ground — this low beach chair takes up barely any space in your trunk. A superior cushion that is comfortable on your back and bottom is also water-, tear-, and fade- proof. The lively print is fun and stylish and has a matching umbrella that will convince you to upgrade your entire beach set-up.
Customers are very happy about their purchase, with one sharing siply, "I'm so glad I bought this beach chair." "So comfy and easy to transport," said another. "Superb quality and value."
(If you're heading to the hiking trails, swap your beach chair one of these portable hammocks instead.)
Business & Pleasure Tommy Beach Chair
Fun florals mix with a wood frame bringing a chic aesthetic that evokes more of a resort feel than a backyard BBQ. Three reclining positions, armrests, and soft canvas fabric will keep you relaxed while lounging near the waves or the grill. A large zipper pocket creates a safe space to store all the items you'd prefer not to get buried in the sand. The wooden beach chair folds flat, making it easy to store, and has straps so you can wear it as a backpack during transport. For a different aesthetic and some fringe, check out the Business & Pleasure Sling chair (Buy It, $249, businessandpleasureco.com).
"I love the look and comfort of this chair," shared one pleased beach-goer. "The straps make it easy to take to the beach too!"
Natural Life Take Me Anywhere Chair
Summer is a time to embrace bright colors and prints, but if you are someone who just purchased their fifth black bikini, consider this low beach chair as a way to liven up your look. As the name suggests, you can take this beach chair just about anywhere. Plus, it features a carrying strap to make it a breeze to bring along with your beach cooler, beach bag, or even a matching beach table (Buy It, $128, naturallife.com) to rest your drinks and book.
One five-star review said "Positive experience from beginning to end. Not only was the item absolutely beautiful and arrived in perfect condition but shipped and received within days of ordering. Couldn't have been any easier or gone any smoother. The umbrella is absolutely adorable, already packed in the car and ready for an upcoming beach trip!"
Tommy Bahama Hello Hibiscus Backpack Beach Chair
Summon a Hawaiian paradise even while on the mainland with this hibiscus-covered beach chair. Tommy Bahama does island vibes well, and this tall beach chair is no exception. The backpack straps are thick and padded and won't irritate your arms while you carry it. The beach chair not only has a comfy headrest but a strap that secures it in place when packed up, so it doesn't flap while you walk. There is also a cup holder, but what really sets this lightweight beach chair apart is the small zippered cooler attached to the back. That means you can have a drink in your hand with one reach around your back. (These canned wine and cocktails are perfect for choice to pack.)
A long-time fan of these tall beach chairs shared, "We really love the backpack beach chairs. We've owned at least 10 over as many years. We use them on our ceck next to our pool every summer. Very comfortable, sturdy, and easy to move around (i.e. very light)."
Coleman Camping Chair
While it may be called a "camping chair," this cute, highly-rated chair is just as ready for a bonfire as it is for the sea and sand. The bright neon design will be easy to spot when you return from a beach dip or if it's dark at night while camping. A low-profile design will keep you on the same level as your sunbathing friends on towels. Strong aluminum is supportive and sturdy so you can keep this folding chair in your gear collection for years to come.
Rounding out the reasons to buy: a carry bag, drink holder, and storage pocket on the back. The under $60 price tag seals the deal. (Related: Cute Camping Gear to Make Your Outdoor Adventures Pretty AF)
One buyer who was on a serious quest for a new chair, was pleased with this choice. "I looked for years for the perfect beach chair," they said. "The kind that sits low in the sand and slows the water to lap at your toes. And are also easy to fold/unfold. And are well made and will last many summers. These are the ones friends!! These are good Coleman quality, stitches well and have good carry bags. They are VERY comfortable. They have been tested on the beach several times and we also used them in our backyard during barbeques and they were a big hit."
Anais Zero Gravity Recling Beach Chairs (Set of 2)
If you have never heard of or experienced "zero gravity" chairs, it's a style that puts your body in a such a position that makes you feel essentially weightless, alleviating any pressure or stress points. Simply put, these reclining beach chairs are super comfortable. This particular option comes in a set of two, perfect for couples and families. Constructed with materials that are weather- and UV- resistant, these are ideal for the beach. A headrest and removable tray with two cup holders, and a spot for your phone and tablet solidifies this pair of recling beach chairs as no-brainer buys.
"I bought these chairs for my beach trips and believe me, I am very happy with my purchase," said one clearly satisfied customer. "These chairs stretch more than 100 degrees for relaxing; very comfortable seating. We are using these chairs even in our patio; they are very useful. These are way bigger than I expected." (Related: The Best Surfing Swimsuits That Stand Up Against the Waves)
Ostrich 3N1 Beach Chair
Nautical blue and white stripes seem just perfect for resting seaside. So does a chair that can recline in five positions, including totally flat allowing you to lie on your stomach while still staying sand-free. The headrest also flips to support your face. Bonus: This beach chair also features a footrest that adjusts in three positions and a cup-holder for your hydration needs. Lightweight, with a carrying strap, this option won't weigh you down. Aluminum frames are rust-proof, so this is an investment you'll have for far longer than one summer season. (Related: The 16 Best Water Bottles for Workouts, Hiking, and Everyday Hydration)
One five-star review said, "This is the most comfortable beach chair I have ever found! It is wider than most. The adjustable footrest is a definite plus! I am a 68-year-old woman and had no problems carrying it through the sand. Very lightweight and the hand hold made into the armrest allows for easy carry. I highly recommend this chair."
Yeti Camp Chair
Yes, you can certainly file this under a splurge-worthy beach chair, but if you have ever tried a cooler or a tumbler from the Yeti brand, you know you it's money well spent. The fabric and shape of this tall beach chair not only contours to your body's natural shape but is durable and strong, supporting up to 500 pounds. The beach chair is easy to collapse, pack, and go, with a bag and two straps to put on your shoulder. The cup holder is a convenient necessity that makes this an excellent chair for camping, outdoor concerts, or lake trips alike. (Related: The Best Coolers for Every Outdoor Adventure)
One reviewer shared, "I have many YETI products. I know they are expensive, but they usually are worth it. I figured if I didn't like it I could return it no problem, which definitely was what I was going to do not wanting to spend $300 for a chair. Then it arrived, I tried it out, and I was sold. It was definitely not being returned. I have taken it on many excursions since. It is stable on rocky terrain, sturdy in beach sand compact enough to keep in my SUV for outdoor sports and music/food events. The chair is comfortable, not causing pressure points and easy to get out of."
Maci Folding Beach Chair with Cushion
For an inexpensive beach chair option, this unique style will cost you less than $30. The foam stuffed lounging pad folds out to a tri-fold, so your back is supported by an adjustable metal frame. The design of this bea bulk-free, light, and ech chair is super slim, so it's easy to store between visits if you don't have a ton of storage space where you live. The back also has two zippered pockets to stash any essentials. A strap makes this easy to transport under your shoulder along with a straw beach tote.