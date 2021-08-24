The Best Beach Coolers to Keep Everything Chilled On the Hottest Days

Best Beach Cooler for Two: Business & Pleasure Premium Cooler Bag

There's so much to love about this cooler bag. It's stylish, functional and is the perfect accessory to all your summer soiree's, beach days included. It's large enough to carry a lunch for two, snacks for the family or a dozen cans or bottles. And thanks to it's insultaed lining, your food and drinks will stay cold for hours, even on the hottest summer day. The beach cooler's fabric makes spills super easy to wipe clean, too.

Reviewers love that this hand-free beach cooler sits comfortably on the shoulder for easy carrying. Not to mention, there's a small-sized front pocket that can hold your phone, sunscreen or car keys. Business & Pleasure also offers a slim (and ornately designed) ice pack (Buy It, $30, amazon.com) that helps to keep your items cool without taking up too much space.

One reviewer writes, "This beach cooler is super cute for beach picnics and can hold a lot, but it's not bulky. It's definitely bigger than a lunch bag but it's not like a large cooler bag, so it was easy to walk with over my shoulder. It kept everything cold and definitely made the beach feel a bit more like vacation."