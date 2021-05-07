The Best Bikes for Women to Take On Any Adventure

If your idea of a joy ride is zipping along the boardwalk or to the farmers' market, this retro-chic, single-speed cruiser is about as chill as they come. Available in six eye-catching colors, this best bike for women has custom, swept-back handlebars, so you can ride fully upright (no more hunchback) and Trek's patented Flat Foot Technology, which allows you to properly extend your leg and ultimately optimizes your pedaling, according to the brand. Plus, you won't need to use your tippy toes to stay upright when you roll up to a stop sign. If you're planning to ride in a hilly area, opt for the 7D model (Buy It, $380, trekbikes.com), which gives you seven gears to get you over any hump.