The Best Bikes for Women to Take On Any Adventure
Back before you cinched your driver's license, biking was likely your go-to mode of transportation. When your parents didn't feel like hauling you to the mall or your best friend's house, you hopped on those two wheels and pedaled over. But as you got older, that bike got replaced with a car and started moving further into the corner of the garage.
With the COVID pandemic, though, the idea of hitting the road or trails and feeling the wind flow through your hair sounds even more appealing than before. The problem: Your bike from high school probably isn't going to cut it anymore. Instead, you'll need a ride designed for your current height and for the adventure you're seeking, whether it be an excursion throughout the city, a jaunt on the local trails, or an overnight bikepacking trip.
To ensure you pick the perfect ride for your style, browse the best bikes for women below. No matter what type of outing you want to use it for, there's sure to be a perfect cruiser for you.
Cool Cruise: Electra Cruiser 1 Step-Thru
Sizes available: 1
Suggested rider height: 5'1" to 5'8"
If your idea of a joy ride is zipping along the boardwalk or to the farmers' market, this retro-chic, single-speed cruiser is about as chill as they come. Available in six eye-catching colors, this best bike for women has custom, swept-back handlebars, so you can ride fully upright (no more hunchback) and Trek's patented Flat Foot Technology, which allows you to properly extend your leg and ultimately optimizes your pedaling, according to the brand. Plus, you won't need to use your tippy toes to stay upright when you roll up to a stop sign. If you're planning to ride in a hilly area, opt for the 7D model (Buy It, $380, trekbikes.com), which gives you seven gears to get you over any hump.
Buy It: Electra Cruiser 1 Step-Thru, $330, trekbikes.com
All-Around Good Time: Cannondale Quick 3 Remixte
Sizes available: 4
Suggested rider height: 4'10" to 6'2"
A highly versatile breed of town bike for any cruise, commute, or workout, the bigger wheels on this roadster mean you can also do dirt paths in the park. The straight handlebars give an upright posture to take in the scene. Despite all these classic features, this best bike for women also has some tech: A sensor on the wheel tracks your speed, distance, and calories burned and relays all the stats to the Cannondale app. Clip your phone into the stem's mount, open the app, and you've got a dashboard displaying your mileage and speed while you ride. (Don't forget to grab a bike trainer to bring your cycling workout indoors.)
Buy It: Cannondale Quick 3 Remixte, $1,000, cannondale.com
Sleek E-Bike: VanMoof X3
Sizes available: 1
Suggested rider height: 5'0" to 6'5"
Advancing tech in electric bikes means clunky battery packs have all but disappeared, as with this minimalist beauty. This best bike for women can reach speeds as high as 20 miles per hour, and one full battery charge can take you as far as 93 miles. Thanks to the onboard alarms and location tracker, which can be viewed through Apple's Find My app and the VanMoof app, you won't have to worry about your bike disappearing while you pop into the coffee shop. (Related: How I Converted from a Cycling Purist to an E-Bike Enthusiast)
Buy It: VanMoof X3, $2,198, vanmoof.com
Road and Rough Rider: Trek Checkpoint ALR 4
Sizes available: 6
Suggested rider height: 5'1" to 6'3"
The road-racing bike becomes way more rugged with the addition of serious tires that are built to take on gravel. This hybrid model — which Trek calls a "mountain biker's road bike" — has the heart and handlebars of a racer, so you can speed through finish lines on dirt roads as well as park jaunts and morning commutes. Plus, the best bike for women has multiple water bottle holders and mounts, so you can pack enough H2O and snacks to keep you fueled throughout your day-long ride. (Not your fave? Check out these other best-selling hybrid bikes.)
Buy It: Trek Checkpoint ALR 4, $1,700, trekbikes.com
Fly-n-Fold: Tern Eclipse P20
Sizes available: 1
Suggested rider height: 4'9" to 6'4"
Foldable bikes are perfect for commuters — as well as any cycling fan lacking space to stash a bike — and this brand is a big name in that category. Much like a stationary bike, this best bike for women has an adjustable stem that allows you to position your handlebars further back or up higher, so you can find a spot that's most comfortable for you. With the push of a button, the model folds into half its size, so you can stow and go.
Buy It: Tern Eclipse P20, $1,699, ternbicycles.com
Mountain Master: Specialized Stumpjumper Alloy
Sizes available: 6
Suggested rider height: 4'11" to 6'8"
This tried-and-true mountain bike is made for the gnarliest of trails, with the fat, lugged tires and full suspension you need to face the rocks and shocks. The handy dropper seat allows you to quickly adjust the saddle height without forcing you to hop off your bike or even stop moving. Plus, the best bike for women is available in a sleek black and a fiery orange hue, so you can choose to blend in or stand out on the trails. (Read this before you grab your mountain bike and hit the trails for the first time.)
Buy It: Specialized Stumpjumper Alloy, $2,400, specialized.com