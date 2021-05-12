10 Boxing Gloves That Knock Out Their Competition, According to Customer Reviews
Your first boxing workout is an eye-opening experience. The high-impact sport is hard. It not only combines strength training and cardio in one session, but also challenges your coordination, balance, and agility. Even correctly throwing a punch is way more complicated than it seems. But the world of jabs and uppercuts comes with major payoff: It boosts your overall fitness while burning up to 800 calories per hour.
Another bonus? The only equipment that you’ll need to step into the ring is boxing gloves. While you can box without the protective gear (aka shadowboxing), it’s a necessity when sparring with a partner or working with a heavy bag — both natural progressions of your training. But before you skip ahead and just drop any pair of top-rated boxing gloves into your cart, it’s important to understand the difference between designs.
These are the best boxing gloves of 2021, according to customer reviews:
- Best Value: Sanabul Essential Gel Boxing Gloves
- Best for Beginners: Venum Elite Boxing Gloves
- Best for Training: Everlast Pro Style Training Gloves
- Best for Fitness Classes: Trideer Pro Grade Boxing Gloves
- Best Quality: Cleto Reyes Hook and Loop Training Gloves
- Best for Sparring: Fairtex Sparring Gloves
- Best Weighted: Nayoya Weighted Gloves
- Best for Kickboxing: Liberlupus MMA Gloves
- Best Knuckle Protection: Hayabusa T3 Boxing Gloves
- Best Washable: MaxxMMA Neoprene Heavy Bag Gloves
Most websites filter gloves by their intended use, including bag, training, sparring, or competition — but that’s just a fancy way of saying weight, according to 16-year boxing veteran Anthony Crouchelli, N.C.F.S., C.P.T. The founding trainer at Grit Bxing and current master trainer at Liteboxer tells Shape that gloves range in weight from 10 to 20 ounces based on the cushioning. Lighter options are intended for training, while heavier designs are mostly used for sparring. (ICYDK, tons of celebs swear by boxing.)
The best way to shop for your gloves is to consider your intended usage, followed by your body weight or hand size. Many brands offer a sizing chart, but here’s a quick cheat sheet: Anyone attending fitness classes or training with heavy bags, like at Rumble or Title, should stick to gloves no heavier than 14 ounces. This weight provides enough protection for bag work but won’t negatively impact the speed or accuracy of your punches. If you’re joining a boxing gym with a ring and doing regular partner work, opt for gloves with more heft. The extra padding protects your opponent from blows and increases the difficulty of your workout.
But knowing the weight of your gloves isn’t enough: Weight distribution is equally important. Many beginners accidentally pick top-heavy designs with too much padding at the tip. According to Crouchelli, this weight imbalance can lead to a disconnect on punches. Avoid the issue by selecting designs with less exaggerated tops — or your new gloves could be a swing and a miss. (Related: This At-Home Beginner's Boxing Workout Will Get You in Fighting Shape)
Boxing gloves also come in different materials. Genuine leather, like what’s used in Crouchelli’s favorite brand, Cleto Reyes, is less likely to peel or rip over time, lasting up to three years with regular conditioning and sanitizing. Faux leather tends to be more affordable and is a great choice for beginners just starting the sport. And less traditional fabrics offer unique benefits; neoprene, for example, is lightweight and washable.
Finally, it’s important for gloves to fit properly to provide full protection to your knuckles, fingers, and wrists. Crouchelli says they should feel equal parts snug and comfortable, with your fingertips touching the tip of the glove. “An easy way to connect the dots is to think of your boxing glove like a shoe,” he adds.
There’s a lot to consider between weight, material, and fit, so let Shape’s guide to the best boxing gloves beat you to the punch (just this one time). Below, shop the best picks for everyone from beginners to fitness class fanatics as picked by customer reviews and Crouchelli’s expert input.
Best Value: Sanabul Essential Gel Boxing Gloves
Amazon’s best-selling gloves provide the plush protection and quality of professional gear at a price that won’t feel like a sucker-punch. From a durable, easy-to-clean faux leather exterior to a soft gel-infused foam interior, these gloves are the perfect high-quality pick for everything from bag work to training, depending on which weight you choose. Details like a hook-and-loop closure for added wrist support and mesh palm paneling only make the design more practical. Plus, the gloves won’t require break-in time thanks to a unique arch design that hugs the hand. These are a favorite of more than 11,400 shoppers.
Best for Beginners: Venum Elite Boxing Gloves
Your boxing journey is just beginning, and these premium gloves will see you through years of training between their high-quality faux leather exterior, reinforced seaming, and triple density foam. The anatomical shape is well-balanced to prevent disconnected punches and provides enough shock absorption to protect your hands during bag work, mitt work, or fitness classes. Described as “perfect AF,” they come in almost 20 colors and five sizes.
Best for Training: Everlast Pro Style Training Gloves
Perfecting your punch is a key part of training and bag work — and this glove is designed to help. It conforms to the natural shape of your fist to keep your arm correctly aligned during bag and mitt work. A hook-and-loop closure makes it easy to rip off your gloves between sets for a quick hydration break, while two layers of evenly distributed foam protect through every strike. The gloves from Everlast, a well-known name in boxing, are backed by 10,000 perfect ratings on Amazon. (Snap up one of these top-rated water bottles for your workout, while you're at it.)
Best for Fitness Classes: Trideer Pro Grade Boxing Gloves
Cue the “Rocky” music for your next workout class — these plush gloves will make you look like a pro. The curved faux leather design packs two layers of padding to absorb your blows during different exercises on the heavy bags or with mitts. Use the hook-and-loop closures to quickly remove your gloves for strength exercises like pushups, squats, or burpees, then pull them back on in time for an AMRAP (read: as many repetitions, or rounds, as possible) punching interval. Plus, ventilated mesh paneling means you can get super sweaty during class without worrying about lingering odors.
Best Quality: Cleto Reyes Hook and Loop Training Gloves
Think of Cleto Reyes as the Lululemon of boxing gloves. It’s expensive, but the quality speaks for itself — just ask Crouchelli. He swears by the brand and its genuine leather gloves. They have water-repellent linings, attached thumbs, and two inches of latex foam padding to keep wrists and fists protected. Equal parts plush and compact, they feel lightweight but still deliver the full power of your punch. One reviewer even compared using them to driving a supercar like a Ferrari after years of driving a truck.
Best for Sparring: Fairtex Sparring Glove
These multi-purpose gloves work for a range of boxing activities, but opting for the 14- or 16-ounce gloves ensures you’re ready to spar with a partner. Their snug fit-design provides shock disbursement and knuckle protection for practice fights as you finesse your skills. One of the cheapest genuine leather options on the market, they’ve already earned more than 1,400 perfect ratings. (Need workout ideas? Check out this intense circuit for boxing at home.)
Best Weighted: Nayoya Weighted Gloves
Not ready to step into the ring or punch a bag? Try these weighted gloves to get a similar workout. You’ll get an extra pound of resistance with each neoprene glove to boost the intensity of your workout and build endurance. Wear the gloves while shadowboxing or kickboxing to improve your speed and tone your arms — reviewers say it’s the next best thing to actually working with a bag. Just don’t forget to air them out after your sweat session. (Add a weighted jump rope to your pre-workout routine to get your heart rate pumping before pulling on your gloves.)
Best for Kickboxing: Liberlupus MMA Gloves
The best kickboxing gloves ditch excess padding around the fingertips to give more flexibility on your punches. This popular pair with more than 1,400 perfect ratings still provides plenty of knuckle protection with 10 millimeters of padding, but has a cut-out palm design for better grip and airflow. Available in two sizes, they’re made with a plastic-based faux leather that won’t show wear and have a hook-and-loop closure for optimal fit.
Best Knuckle Protection: Hayabusa T3 Boxing Gloves
Attention to detail makes these training gloves worth their higher price. They not only use five layers of special foam technology to maximize shock absorption, but also have a unique splinting system to keep your wrist aligned during punches. These elements protect you from injuries and look sleek doing it with a durable faux leather exterior, available in 14 colors. Already a favorite of 1,600 shoppers, they come in weights ranging from 10 to 18 ounces.
Best Washable: MaxxMMA Neoprene Heavy Bag Gloves
These machine-washable gloves are perfect for anyone that ends every workout drenched in sweat. They’re made with a sweat-wicking neoprene that dries quickly to keep your hands comfortable during even the most intense training sessions, so you’ll ditch the awful post-workout smells but still have enough protection for light bag work, thanks to curved foam padding. Reviewers say they’re lightweight, comfortable, and worth throwing in your cart. (Psst, follow these tips to freshen up stinky workout clothes.)