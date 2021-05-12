The best way to shop for your gloves is to consider your intended usage, followed by your body weight or hand size. Many brands offer a sizing chart, but here’s a quick cheat sheet: Anyone attending fitness classes or training with heavy bags, like at Rumble or Title, should stick to gloves no heavier than 14 ounces. This weight provides enough protection for bag work but won’t negatively impact the speed or accuracy of your punches. If you’re joining a boxing gym with a ring and doing regular partner work, opt for gloves with more heft. The extra padding protects your opponent from blows and increases the difficulty of your workout.