While you may have taken a family vacation to the Grand Canyon when you were younger, there's so much more to explore when it comes to outdoorsy travel and adventure locations. With 58 national parks dotted across the U.S., there are likely several of the protected landscapes near you.

The beauty of America's national parks is their diversity, allowing for an endless supply of outdoor activities and adventures. Go hiking around the stunning red rock formations in Utah's Zion National Park. Camp in Alaska's vast Denali National Park and Preserve, surrounded by scenery you swear couldn't possibly be real. Practice your rock-climbing skills in the deserts of California's Joshua Tree. Or grab a kayak and head out on the waters in Maine’s Acadia. (And those are just a few of the national parks you need on your bucket list.)

With all that activity, you’re going to want to be prepared. No one wants to find themselves with soggy feet, chilly limbs, or a parched mouth in the wilderness. Check out our picks for the best adventure clothing, gear, shoes, and accessories. (Then brush up on your survival skills before you hit the trails.)