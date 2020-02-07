Running cross country is different than tackling a few road miles or sprinting on a track. Through the grass and mud, lacing up for this specific stride encourages athletes of all types to work on their grit. Of course, there's the actual grit—dirty sneakers and sweat-soaked tank tops. But also, the emotional grit, of working your body through tough terrain.

For the unfamiliar, cross country running is *not* running across the country (although it can be done anywhere and everywhere). Rather, it's a type of running—best-known as a team sport in high school and college—that involves tackling outdoor courses complete with dirt and grass. Popular destinations for cross country races include schools, parks, trails, and golf courses. (Related: 10 Trail Running Shoes to Help You Break Away from the Pavement)

This type of cardio requires a certain type of gear. You can't just wear any old running sneakers. Rather, if you want to get the most out of your runs, you'll want a pair of good cross country running shoes, according to Emma Abrahamson, women's cross country assistant coach at the University of Portland and a former cross country and track athlete herself. Many cross country running shoes have spikes on the bottom to help grip the terrain for better propulsion, adds Abrahamson.

Word to the wise: Track sneakers with spikes are different than cross-country spikes, primarily because of the cushioning. Cross-country spikes will have more of it in than track spikes, because of the greater distance involved. (Related: The Best Long-Distance Running Shoes)

Not only do the spikes have a functional purpose, but Abrahamson says they can also act as a mental tool for runners to transition from practice to racing. For example, training days that aren't about race preparation, runners will want supportive, lightweight kicks, she explains. "You want to feel like [the shoe] is a part of you," she says. "You're looking for a solid training sneaker that feels fast and keeps you comfortable." (Related: The Best Running Shoes for Plantar Fasciitis, According to a Podiatrist)

Here, we round-up the top cross country running shoes with and without spikes that are perfect for all parts of the training cycle.