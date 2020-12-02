Amazon Still Has Plenty of Dumbbells In Stock — and They’re Even On Sale
Thousands of people made the transition from the gym to working out at home this year due to Covid, but many were faced with a particular problem: For months, dumbbells were out of stock everywhere. While some used this challenge as an excuse to get into bodyweight workouts, YouTube fitness videos can only get you so far. Luckily, the rush for dumbbells and weights seems to have subsided. Right now, there are actually tons of dumbbells in stock at Amazon — and lots of them happen to be on sale, too.
If you’re just starting out, there are many ways you can incorporate a good set of dumbbells into your home exercise routine. Two-to-three-pound dumbbells can subtly increase the intensity of barre workouts that involve a lot of isometric movements, while adjustable dumbbells are an ideal option for those looking for a versatility from their workout equipment and for an item that allows for progression. And if you’re new to lifting, there are a few different ways you can use these bad boys, as well — from all kinds of bicep workouts to incorporating them into hip thrusts, lunges, and Russian twists for an even better burn.
Even if you have minimal space for a home gym (say, a spare corner of your living room), dumbbells are a smart and compact tool for making your home workouts even more challenging. Suffice it to say, this is one piece of equipment that you’ll find countless ways to use. Below, find the best options on sale at Amazon. (Related: The 8 Best Kettlebells for Strength Training at Home, According to Thousands of Reviews)
The Best Discounted Lightweight Adjustable Dumbbells
Looking for equipment that really won’t take up much space? Adjustable dumbbells are a game-changer. This discounted set can be adjusted between 2.3 pounds to 4.5 pounds per weight, so if you’re looking for lighter weights with some range, these are a solid pick.
“I can get my cardio and strength training in with these and a yoga mat,” said a customer. “It’s easy to put on and remove weights and also steady to grip on them.”
The Best Discounted Heavyweight Adjustable Dumbbells
If you’re no stranger to lifting (and miss the variety of options at your gym), you’ll probably want to get your hands on heavier weights. This adjustable set can go up to a 22-pound or 33-pounds per dumbbell, depending on which option you buy. The set also includes a connector bar, so you can transform a dumbbell into a barbell for even more uses.
“I love how convenient these dumbbells are,” shared one five-star reviewer. “I can use them as two dumbbells for curls or quickly convert it to a barbell for my lunges and squats. The shape of the actual weights is a polygon, which keeps the weights from moving when using them for floor workouts. I’m pleased with how quickly I can assemble the two different pieces of equipment.”
The Best Discounted 2-Pound Dumbbells
Great for carrying along on a walk and incorporating into HIIT workouts, these 2-pound weights have a no-slip texture — even when you start to sweat, some shoppers say.
“The grip is nice and does not bother my wrists,” wrote one five-star reviewer. “I have nerve damage in one wrist and torn cartilage in the other so the form of the weights makes a big difference in my ability to use them with pain, and these work well for me.”
The Best Discounted 5-Pound Dumbbells
If you’re looking for a little more weight, these 5-pound dumbbells can easily be incorporated into cardio and arm workouts. Reviewers say that they’re a great buy for their price, too.
“Nice and sturdy,” noted a customer. “Bar thickness and length are ideal for my large hand size.”
The Best Discounted 10-Pound Dumbbells
Similar to the 5-pound option above, these 10-pound weights are made with rubber-coated ends, which prevent them from scuffing up floors. For a good arm and shoulder workout, consider using these weights to practice overhead presses.
“The handles have a little texture to them for a bit of grip," said one five-star reviewer. "I hate when your hands get sweaty and the weight starts spinning in your hand. These seem to be the sweet spot right between price and quality.”