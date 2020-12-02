Amazon Still Has Plenty of Dumbbells In Stock — and They’re Even On Sale

If you’re no stranger to lifting (and miss the variety of options at your gym), you’ll probably want to get your hands on heavier weights. This adjustable set can go up to a 22-pound or 33-pounds per dumbbell, depending on which option you buy. The set also includes a connector bar, so you can transform a dumbbell into a barbell for even more uses.

“I love how convenient these dumbbells are,” shared one five-star reviewer. “I can use them as two dumbbells for curls or quickly convert it to a barbell for my lunges and squats. The shape of the actual weights is a polygon, which keeps the weights from moving when using them for floor workouts. I’m pleased with how quickly I can assemble the two different pieces of equipment.”