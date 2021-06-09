Lucyd Lyte Bluetooth Smart Audio Sunglasses

"When I first came across the Lucyd bluetooth sunglasses, I knew they'd be perfect for my dad. The active-friendly shades are bluetooth-compatible, so you can take calls, get directions, and listen to music and podcasts, all while shielding your eyes from the sun and looking cool AF. Technically, I'm not giving them to him for Father's Day, but only because I already gifted them to him for his birthday and he LOVES them. Having the headphones in the sunglasses is great because it's one less thing he needs to remember when heading out the door. And he's not alone in his appreciation for these sunnies; reviewers agree they're stylish, convenient, and the sound quality is superb." -Marietta Alessi, senior social media manager