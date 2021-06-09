The Best Father's Day Gifts Shape Editors Are Buying for Their Dads
Finding the perfect present for a parent can be tricky, and with Father's Day right around the corner - psst, it falls on June 20 - it's time to start seriously thinking about a gift for your dad. You obviously want to get him something thoughtful and useful to show him just how much you appreciate him. And while, of course, you should be appreciating your dad all year long, Father's Day is reserved specifically for honoring him - and a cool guy deserves a cool gift, right?
But where do you start? If your dad is into comfortable shoes and apparel, neat tech gadgets, outdoor gear and tools, or cooking (or just enjoying tasty treats, no kitchen time required), you've come to the right place. No matter who you're shopping for - your stepdad, grandpa, father-in-law, brother who just became a new dad, or the husband and father to your kids - this guide can assist and inspire. These are the best Father's Day gifts Shape editors are buying for the guys in their lives.
Related Items
Vasque Satoru Moc
"My dad can never say no to a comfy shoe. Over the years, my sisters and I have gifted him everything from athletic shoes to sandals to house loafers, but I have my eye on the new Satoru Moc from Vasque this Father's Day. The slip-on style is convenient and effortlessly cool, but the sneaker is designed to be comfortable and functional too, thanks to a breathable, sock-like upper and plush memory-foam footbed. He can wear it casually to dinner, for kicking around on the weekend, and during day hikes with my mom, since it's made for everything from lounging to hitting the trail. He's going to love it." -Susan Brickell, senior editor
Lucyd Lyte Bluetooth Smart Audio Sunglasses
"When I first came across the Lucyd bluetooth sunglasses, I knew they'd be perfect for my dad. The active-friendly shades are bluetooth-compatible, so you can take calls, get directions, and listen to music and podcasts, all while shielding your eyes from the sun and looking cool AF. Technically, I'm not giving them to him for Father's Day, but only because I already gifted them to him for his birthday and he LOVES them. Having the headphones in the sunglasses is great because it's one less thing he needs to remember when heading out the door. And he's not alone in his appreciation for these sunnies; reviewers agree they're stylish, convenient, and the sound quality is superb." -Marietta Alessi, senior social media manager
Hestan Probond Professional Clad Stainless Steel Sauteuse
"After over a year of social distancing, my dad is ready to bring back dinner parties! His favorite thing to do is cook for a group of his most-loved people and this clad stainless steel sauteuse is the perfect Father's Day gift and addition to his kitchenware collection. It is completely safe for the dishwasher, which is a bonus for clean-up at the end of the night. Similar to all of Hestan's products, it will also look beautiful sitting on the kitchen counter." -Julia Gengras, social strategy intern
Scuddles Garden Tools Set
"The latest addition to my dad's list of hobbies is gardening and landscaping. His project this summer is to create a box garden and redesign the front and backyard of our home (he's surprisingly got quite the green thumb). So it goes without saying, this gardening set is the perfect Father's Day gift. Not only does it have all the necessary tools for any gardening newbie, but it also comes with a super cool and transportable tote bag - which should keep everything out of the hands of my four-year-old brother." -Taylor Jennings-Brown, summer associate
Hammerhead Karoo 2 GPS Bike Computer
"My dad is a devoted cyclist and total Strava addict - he loves chasing down King of the Mountains (when you log the fastest time for a specific chunk of trail or road on the bike- and run-tracking app). This bike GPS will allow him to nerd out over his data to improve his climbs and sprints, as well as help him follow and tackle new routes with turn-by-turn navigation. Plus, it gives us another great excuse to ride together when I'm visiting home." -Lauren Mazzo, web editor
Allbirds Men's Tree Runners
"My dad is a major sneaker fan, but his collection is missing a lightweight, breathable shoe that's fit for any occasion. That's why I'm gifting him these Allbirds shoes for Father's Day. The sneakers are made from responsibly-sourced eucalyptus tree fiber, so they feel silky smooth and keep your feet cool, and feature a merino wool insole that wicks away moisture and reduces odor. Not to mention, the sneakers are an eco-friendly choice: They're carbon neutral, meaning Allbirds invests in projects that sequester carbon dioxide from the atmosphere, which offsets the emissions created during the shoes' production." -Megan Falk, editorial assistant
Mountain Hardwear JMT 35L Backpack
"Whether my dad is flying or road tripping, he needs a backpack to hold all of his essentials on the go, including his iPad, headphones, charging cables, extra layers, water bottle, and gear (my dad doesn't leave the house without a multi-tool or some kind of flashlight or headlamp, no matter his destination). This bag also doubles as a hiking pack, since it features a durable ripstop construction, a breathable, mesh back panel for added airflow, a padded harness, compression straps, and even a trekking pole attachment - which is great since he's still active outdoors with my mom, but has started experiencing more hip and knee pain these days." -Susan Brickell, senior editor
Fight Camp Connect
"I've been boxing for eight years and have tried pretty much everything related to the sport. FightCamp's smart hand wraps include two trackers that log the count, speed, and power of your punches. The device pairs with an app, which features workouts developed by pro boxers. It's so legit, it's even used by pro boxer Mike Tyson and UFC's Connor McGregor.
I've had my gloves and trackers for two years now and love them so much, I've decided to gift a set to my dad. Whether your dad is a devoted fan or just boxing-curious, these smart trackers are worth every penny." -Marietta Alessi, senior social media manager
Magnolia Bakery World Famous Banana Pudding
"My dad is a major fan of Magnolia Bakery's famous banana pudding, and has always made a point to have some any time he visits New York. I'm planning on including a tub of the dessert in his Father's Day gift this year, and am pretty confident it'll be a hit. He's visiting me in New York this year, so I'll swing by Magnolia beforehand to pick some up, but you can buy it (or other treats from across the country) on Goldbelly.com if you want to have it shipped to someone special." -Renee Cherry, staff writer
Prana Stretch Zion Short
"Every dad should have a pair of these Prana shorts in his closet. They're made with the brand's best-selling Stretch Zion performance fabric, meaning it's flexible, comfortable, and can hold up to any activity. Plus, they're quick-drying, wrinkle-resistant (score!), and have built-in UPF protection. The front waist buckle adds a quirky yet stylish touch and there are plenty of pockets, perfect for storing tools, hiking essentials, golf balls, and more." -Susan Brickell, senior editor
Bose SoundLink Revolve+ II Bluetooth speaker
"During COVID, my parents got super into hosting outdoor parties with homemade wood-fired pizza and bonfires so they could safely see their friends. They definitely need a better music set-up - and since my dad is in a band (yep, he's that cool) I know he'll appreciate this portable but booming Bluetooth speaker. It has a useful handle for carrying it wherever the party goes, and can even pair with other Bose speakers to create a 360 sound system." -Lauren Mazzo, web editor
Merrell Men's Choprock Sieve
"If your dad loves to stay active in the summer, check out this sneaker from Merrell. The Choprock shoe is lightweight, super comfy, and has special webbing that makes it perfect for days in or out of the water. I'm excited to gift these to my dad as I think they're perfect for everything from beach walks to golfing to fishing." -Marietta Alessi, senior social media manager