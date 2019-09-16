Whether you're camping, kayaking, or headed out for a rugged hike, you can't go wrong with a classic pair of Chacos. These sandals have good arch support and break in over time to fit your foot perfectly. The soles have excellent grip and tread and can handle long, steep hikes and even a bit of scrambling. You can buy them with or without a toe loop, and with the ability to custom-design your own pair, there are endless strap pattern combinations to suit your individual style. And Amazon reviewers agree that these hiking sandals for women are perfect for hiking, camping, and kayaking, and deliver comfort all day (even for those with plantar fasciitis), thanks to the arch support.

Extra bonus? Chaco is serious about the longevity of its shoes, so if you happen to wear them out in a few years you can easily send them in to be repaired through the ReChaco program, which will replace your outsoles, buckles, or straps for far cheaper than it costs to buy a new pair of shoes.