The Best Hiking Sandals for Women That You Can Actually Trek In
When to Wear Hiking Sandals
Hiking sandals just might be the most versatile footwear you can buy. What other women's shoe can you wear to hike, go to the beach, and explore a new city? All of the sandals on this list truly go the distance, with serious soles meant for rugged trails and footbeds to keep your arches happy.
Keep reading for the tops picks for the best hiking sandals for women—and if you need more gear, check out the best hiking backpacks for women and the best hiking boots and shoes for women, for those treks when sandals just won't cut it.
Best All-Use Hiking Sandals for Women: Chaco Z Cloud
Whether you're camping, kayaking, or headed out for a rugged hike, you can't go wrong with a classic pair of Chacos. These sandals have good arch support and break in over time to fit your foot perfectly. The soles have excellent grip and tread and can handle long, steep hikes and even a bit of scrambling. You can buy them with or without a toe loop, and with the ability to custom-design your own pair, there are endless strap pattern combinations to suit your individual style. And Amazon reviewers agree that these hiking sandals for women are perfect for hiking, camping, and kayaking, and deliver comfort all day (even for those with plantar fasciitis), thanks to the arch support.
Extra bonus? Chaco is serious about the longevity of its shoes, so if you happen to wear them out in a few years you can easily send them in to be repaired through the ReChaco program, which will replace your outsoles, buckles, or straps for far cheaper than it costs to buy a new pair of shoes.
Best Durable Hiking Sandals for Women: Teva Hurricane XLT2
The super-grippy sole of Teva's Hurricane XLT 2 sandals and adjustable foot and ankle straps make it a great trail and river shoe. One tester who's been wearing them for more than a year says she regularly walks long distances in them and is impressed by how well they perform on dirt trails and during river crossings. She loves them for days in the city, too, and finds them to be comfortable and supportive even when walking on concrete all day. (FYI, you get all these benefits of hiking when you hit the trails.)
Best Minimalist Hiking Sandals for Women: XeroShoes Z-Trail
These hiking sandals are ideal for anyone experimenting with the barefoot shoe trend: They're zero-drop and have no arch support. The insoles on these ZeroShoes Z-Trail hiking sandals are just soft and thick enough to absorb some shock, but they don't coddle your feet with excessive cushioning. The ultra-flexible soles bend with the surfaces underneath your feet, so you feel closer to the ground and can better connect with where you're walking.
One Amazon reviewer raved that after alternating between hiking boots and these sandals for a trek across Spain — 500 miles later, she had zero blisters or pain! (Here's what a "zero-drop shoe" means and whether you should consider trying them.)
Best Hiking Flip-Flop: Olukai Ohana
If ever there was a flip flop suitable for hiking, it's Olukai's Ohana. These snug flips not only have impressive arch support for all-day comfort, but they also have grippy rubber outsoles with razor cut edges for added traction as you scramble over slippery terrain.
Plus, the water-resistant straps feature quick-drying jersey knit lining and a soft nylon toe post, so you stay comfy, dry, and blister-free as you hike.
With nearly 3,500 Amazon reviews, these hiking sandals have managed to maintain a 4.7 rating — and while shoppers find them convenient for the beach and even as shower shoes, one customer with wide feet and high arches noted they do almost all their hiking in these sandals with zero issues. They even praised the Ohana's traction, sharing that the flip flops even kept them upright on slick, mossy rocks along waterfalls.
Best Thong-Style Hiking Sandal for Women: Bedrock Sandals Cairn 3D Adventure Sandals
Bedrock's sandals go the distance, literally: These hardy, ultralight hiking sandals are burly enough for some super-weight-conscious thru-hikers to wear for hundreds of miles along the Appalachian and Pacific Crest Trails. Testers who wore Bedrocks around town and on mild trails in the Rocky Mountains say they love the combination of grippy soles with deep treads, uppers that provide support, and minimalist straps that still provide enough security. The thong-style strap system frees your toes and doesn't rub against the sides of your feet in an uncomfortable way. (Related: 8 Reasons to Go On a Group Backpacking Trip)
Best Trail to Town Hiking Sandal: Merrell Terran Lattice II
If you're trying to pack light for a trip, the Merrell Terran Lattice II are versatile enough to double as both your hiking sandals and your zip-around-town shoe. The breathable mesh and leather sandals not only keep you cool and comfortable as you walk, but they also add a pop of color to your outfit, and the nubuck leather uppers make the sandals feel a little bit dressier for dinner post-hike.
Also nice: They can be easily adjusted for a customized fit, have a grippy outsole, have great arch support and a plush, foam footbed, and the air cushion in the heel helps absorb shock and adds stability so you won't have any soreness at the end of a long day on your feet.
Amazon shoppers swear these sandals don't need breaking-in, and one customer said they like to wear them "for long days exploring cities, as well as hiking old Mayan ruins and a few mountain trails."
Best Waterproof Hiking Sandal: Keen Women's Whisper
With more than 8,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, you really can't go wrong with the Keen Whisper sandal. The lightweight and waterproof performance shoe features a cushioned footbed, multi-directional lug patterns on the outsole for better traction, and elastic cording that offers a secure fit and is easily adjustable in and out of the water.
As an added bonus, these sandals have patented Cleansport NXT technology to keep foot odor at bay, and are even machine-washable, which makes cleaning them a breeze. Choose from 34 fun colorways to add some personality to your hiking look.
Amazon reviewers love that these hiking sandals have a good sole and roomy toe box (making them comfy for hiking), and one tester went as far as to say that they are the best sandals they've ever owned — touting them as being both functional and fashionable (they even get complements from strangers on them).
Best Out-of-the-Box Hiking Sandals: Ecco Yucatan
The Ecco Yucatan sandal as earned an impressive 4.7 rating (with nearly 3,000 reviews) on Amazon for reason: You can't beat the cloud-like feel of these sandals. They feature a foam midsole and plush footbed with a soft microfiber cover for extra cushioning, and three buttery-soft, leather straps that are lined with smooth neoprene so you never have to worry about chafing or blisters — and get a snug, personalized fit. Not to mention, the rubber soles absorb shock, so your feet won't be aching no matter how many miles or hours you spent on them.
Amazon customers promise that these sandals don't need any break-in period (you can wear them directly out of the box!), and one shopper said these shoes were comfortable enough to hike for more than eight hours, despite having minor surgery and still having their stitches in! (Related: The Best Women's Sandals for All Your Summer Adventures)