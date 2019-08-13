The Best Hiking Socks for Every Type of Trek

If there's anything better than yanking your hiking boot off post-trek, it's the nearly orgasmic sensation of slipping your feet into a pair of perfect hiking socks.

And while selecting appropriate footwear for a hike is important, so is choosing the right sock. "People always talk about the protection their boots offer their feet and forget that socks can provide some great built-in protection, too," says Suzanne Fuchs, D.P.M., a podiatrist and ankle surgeon in Palm Beach, Florida.

So, what exactly makes a good pair of hiking socks? For starters, they cannot be cotton: "It's the worst fabric to wear during any kind of exercise because it holds in the moisture, and that wet fabric is not only uncomfortable but increases the risk of blisters and chafing," explains Dr. Fuchs.

Instead, opt for a moisture-wicking material, which will "keep your feet dry when you sweat or when it rains or snows," explains Dr. Fuchs. Your best bet? Merino wool, which is the best at regulating the temperature of your foot, she says. (Translation: Wool will actually keep you cool in extreme heat and warm in cold weather.) Plus, merino also tends to be the most cushion-y, supportive material, and doesn't get as smelly as other types of socks, says Jacqueline Sutera, D.P.M., a podiatrist with Vionic Shoes Innovation Lab.

The best hiking socks will be made of a combination of merino wool and a synthetic material like nylon or polyester, notes Dr. Sutera, which adds to their moisture-wicking ability and durability. "Both nylon and polyester can help speed up the drying time," she says. And anyone who has traipsed through wet terrain, experienced unexpected weather, or ended a trek feeling as though they're standing in a pool of sweat knows this is key to a successful hike.

Ready to find the best hiking socks for your outdoor adventure? Keep reading for 10 solid pairs that'll support you as you walk, scramble, and summit.