Noise-Cancelling Headphones That Block *Everything* Out
Best Noise-Cancelling Headphones
If you're wondering whether noise-cancelling headphones are worth it, that'd be a hard yes. A good pair can cancel out the sounds of a bus or even a plane, making long trips more pleasant. Even if you're not taking trips, noise-canceling headphones can be useful in blocking out distractions in an open office setup or the sounds of a busy commute. Basically, they're a shield from the racket of daily life, which we all need. If you're ready cancel out some of the noise in your life, here are the best options to consider.
Bose Noise-Cancelling Headphones 700
Bose is a household name in the wonderful world of noise-cancelling headphones and after reading about this pair, it's easy to see why. They're equipped with motion sensors, so you can pair them with your phone to use with augmented reality apps, like virtual golf. They also have 11 different noise cancellation settings, so you can control just how much of the outside world you want to let in.
Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones
Any pair of Beats noise-cancelling headphones will look cool, but this pick in particular stands out for its 40-hour battery life. They're a Class 1 Bluetooth device, meaning they'll stay connected to your device over a range of 100 meters (that's over 300 feet). For comparison, most headphones offer a modest 30-foot range.
Sony WH-1000XM3 Wireless Noise-Canceling Over-the-Ear Headphones
If you want a pair for commuting and traveling, look no further than these Sony noise-cancelling headphones. An "Adaptive Sound Control" feature senses your movement and selectively cancels noise accordingly. That might mean letting in ambient sound when you're walking or allowing for loud announcements when you're waiting. (Read: No need to pause your music to know when your zone is boarding a flight.)
Even H4 Glasses for Your Ears Wireless Over-the-Ear Headphones
These noise-cancelling headphones are an ear-friendly alternative to cranking your volume so loud you can't hear any background noise. You can customize them to adjust your audio based on your range of hearing . Just take a quick hearing test using the brand's app and, violá, music is official to your ears.
Apple AirPods Pro
In addition to a noise-cancellation mode, Apple gave its AirPods a few improvements when it released the AirPods Pro. They come with three sizes of silicone tips for a customized fit and are sweat- and water-resistant. In other words, they're suitable for the most intense of gym sessions.
JLab Audio Studio ANC Wireless On-Ear Headphones
You don't have to spend in the triple digits to get a decent pair of noise-cancelling headphones. For $60, these come with a travel bag, USB charging chord, and AUX chord. You can use them to make and answer calls, change tracks, and use voice assistance without ever touching your phone.
Marshall MID ANC Bluetooth On-Ear Headphones
Collapsible and compact, these ~hipster~ headphones offer active noise cancellation with the help of four microphones. A black and gold design parallels the brand's iconic amps.
Altec Lansing ComfortQ+ Active Noise-Cancelling Wireless Headphones
This rose gold pair will have your back through long days of travel or Netflix marathons. They can play audio for up to 26 hours on a full charge and have ear cushions designed to stay cool throughout wear.
Bose QuietComfort 20 Acoustic Noise-Cancelling Headphones
Prefer a wired pair? These Bose noise-cancelling headphones can plug into your device, but they're by no means old school when it comes to noise-cancelling features. They have curved silicone tips that hug your ear, preventing the buds from slipping out. Be sure to opt for the version for Apple devices if you're an iPhone user.
Master & Dynamic MW65 Active Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphones
These wireless noise-cancelling headphones are the way to go if you're constantly forgetting to charge your gadgets. Fifteen minutes spent charging is all it takes to get up to 12 hours of listening time. They are on the pricier side, but have earned plenty of positive reviews on tech sites for the gorgeous sound quality they produce.