The 14 Best Paddle Boards You Can Buy On Amazon
Want a low-impact workout that strengthens your core, legs, and arms while you get Insta-worthy water views? Add stand up paddle boarding, or SUP, to your list of the best water activities for summer. It’s a fun way to get in your daily movement and burn up to 500 calories per hour — no sneakers needed. In fact, the only equipment you need is a reliable stand up paddle board.
These are the best paddle boards of 2021, according to customer reviews:
- Best Overall: SereneLife Inflatable Stand Up Paddle Board
- Best Inflatable: Roc Inflatable Stand Up Paddle Board
- Best for Beginners: Bestway Hydro-Force Oceana Inflatable Paddle Board
- Best Lightweight: Issyauto Stand Up Paddle Board
- Best for Ocean: Isle Versa Rigid Stand Up Paddle Board
- Best for Lakes: FBSport Premium Inflatable Stand Up Paddle Board
- Best for Surfing: Cooyes Inflatable Stand Up Paddle Board
- Best Affordable: Feath-r-lite Stand Up Paddle Board
- Best for 300 Pounds: Drift Inflatable Stand Up Paddle Board
- Best Portable: Runwave Inflatable Stand Up Paddle Board
- Best for Yoga: Bote Dock Inflatable Exercise Mat
- Best for Kids: Yaska Children Inflatable Paddle Board
- Best for Kayaking: Zupapa Inflatable Stand Up Paddle Board
- Best for Fishing: Bote Rackham Aero Inflatable Stand Up Paddle Board
Most SUP boards are an investment, but it’s possible to not spend a fortune. Inflatable paddle boards are the perfect example: They’re lightweight, portable, and easy to store, and most designs are under $500. Equally impressive is the military-grade vinyl they’re often made with that’s hard to puncture and doesn’t show wear and tear like traditional surfboard materials, including fiberglass and epoxy.
Additionally, sizing up to a board with a longer, wider deck (like inflatables typically have) is an easy way to keep balance — especially for beginners. The downside of inflatables is that they’re often less stable than traditional materials, which can make them difficult to use on rough waters like the ocean. (Pro tip: Don’t forget to apply plenty of sunscreen before your first lesson.)
Another factor to consider is weight limit. Many lightweight options emphasize portability, so they often have lower weight limits (around 250 pounds). While going over the weight limit likely won’t sink your SUP, it will make the board less stable and potentially put your feet under water. Look for boards with carrying capacities closer to 300 pounds if you’re hoping to bring along gear, multiple people, or pets. (BTW, there are tons of accessories for staying active with your pet.)
Finally, it’s important to keep in mind how you plan to use the board. If you hope to sit most of the time, try a board with a kayak attachment. If you’re planning to test out yoga poses, look for a square-shaped board designed for exercise. Not sure how you plan to use the board? Stick with an all-round shape that works for a wide range of activities and water types rather than a board specialized for different activities.
Even with all the best tips and tricks, it can be hard to make your final pick. Scroll down to get the breakdown of the best paddle board on Amazon based on customer reviews.
Best Overall: SereneLife Inflatable Stand Up Paddle Board
One reviewer says this inflatable board was the “best purchase” they made last spring, and more than 6,400 perfect ratings back their claim. Beginners will love the wider deck width and non-slip soft top, which provide extra stability and grip to prevent falls. The maneuverability and quality of the lightweight board — which customers compare to boards twice the price — will impress more seasoned SUP’ers exploring lakes, oceans, and rivers. The 10-foot board packs away into a backpack-sized carrying case with enough room for accessories like the included pump, coiled ankle cuff, and repair kit. Just be sure to factor in 10 minutes to pump up the board at your destination.
Best Inflatable: Roc Inflatable Stand Up Paddle Board
Save yourself six months of researching for the best inflatable options — this 10-foot board is the one, according to Amazon shoppers. Although inflatable options tend to be less stable in choppy or windy conditions, reviewers say the Roc design holds up to both. In fact, “exceeds expectations,” “best investment ever,” and “spectacular” were just some of the phrases they used to describe the popular board. Even skeptics were impressed by the convenience of the lightweight board, which comes with everything you need to get on the water ASAP. Bonus: It comes in 11 colors to match your favorite swimsuit.
Best for Beginners: Bestway Hydro-Force Oceana Inflatable Stand Up Paddle Board
An extra-wide base is the key to stability for beginners, and this inflatable board is the broadest in the bunch at 33 inches. It’s still less stable than a traditional fiberglass board, but it’s also half the price and easier to transport. Plus, its non-slip traction pad is cushioned to make slips and falls less painful. No wonder it’s been called a “great starter board.” (Related: The Best Kayaks, Paddleboards, Canoes, and More for Water Adventure Seekers)
Best Lightweight: Issyauto Stand Up Paddle Board
You’ve probably picked up dumbbells heavier than this inflatable design by Issayauto. It’s made with a durable laminated plastic fabric that seals in air and weighs just 17 pounds when inflated. Easy to transport from shore to sea, the board’s entire deck is tractioned with extra grip on the deck pad for added stability. Use the bungee cords to secure a waterproof speaker and paddle to open water — elastic holders will keep your paddles securely stowed as you take in the scenery. And don’t be surprised when it “doesn’t feel like an inflatable.”
Best for Ocean: Isle Versa Rigid Stand Up Paddle Board
Rigid boards are better for beach waves and wind because of their improved balance. Shop this ocean pick with 93 percent positive ratings: The lightweight epoxy option is molded into a classic board shape that’s ideal for a range of activities, including fishing, yoga, surfing, and general cruising. It’s one of the longer picks in the roundup at 126 inches, but this helps increase its weight capacity to 275 pounds. Despite the hard material and extra length, the board still weighs less than 30 pounds, and it has a carrying handle for easier transport.
Best for Lakes: FBSport Premium Inflatable Stand Up Paddle Board
Adventures await lakeside dwellers who add this inflatable board to their lineup of water toys — over 800 people are already impressed. The 10-foot board is made with a durable drop-stitch fabric that traps in air to prevent deflation. Its bottom is ready to cross rocky shores, while the padded top gives extra grip for unexpected boat wakes. Have to hike to your lake? It’s no problem with the included carrying backpack, which holds the deflated board, pump, fin, leash, and pump. (Need comfy lakeside footwear? Check out the best hiking sandals here, including many water-friendly options.)
Best for Surfing: Cooyes Inflatable Stand Up Paddle Board
Paddle boards don’t make the best surf boards, especially for advanced surfers, but this inflatable board is probably the closest you’ll find to a multipurpose inflatable design. Its pointed tip better breaks through waves, and the triple-fin design gives better surf control. The wide 32-inch deck won't exactly allow for special tricks, but it will ensure beginners can easily get on their feet. Despite only launching on Amazon earlier this year, the board has already made its way onto Amazon’s list of best-selling paddle boards with a nearly perfect 4.8-star rating.
Best Affordable: Feath-r-lite Stand Up Paddle Board
Hundreds of shoppers have turned to this 10-foot inflatable to get their SUP on without emptying their wallets. It’s made with a military-grade flexible plastic that’s scrape- and UV-resistant to keep you floating for season after season. Plus, it has all the features you’d expect of more expensive options, like three fins, a bungee cord, and a traction deck. It also comes with a paddle, pump, and carrying case. Bonus: It weighs less than 17 pounds. (A word to the wise: Snap up UPF clothing to stay protected while out on the water.)
Best for 300 Pounds: Drift Inflatable Stand Up Paddle Board
Many paddle boards have a maximum weight capacity around 250 pounds — but this inflatable option from Drift can hold up to 315 pounds. The extra buoyancy comes from its larger dimensions, which include a 33-inch deck and an almost 12-foot length. Additional details like a wider tail and signature hull further maximize stability to keep the board balanced and smoothly gliding through the water. Another reason to add to cart? Its flexible plastic material is nearly indestructible and lightweight at just 22 pounds.
Best Portable: Runwave Inflatable Stand Up Paddle Board
Getting your inflatable board onto the water is half the battle, but packing it away post-adventure can be equally frustrating. Opt for Run Waves’ quick-deflate design to make packing your board away so much simpler. It takes just five minutes to deflate, so you can savor every moment exploring the water on your 11-foot board. Plus, a weight capacity of 350 pounds ensures it works for a wider range of bodies, proving it’s really a “bang for your buck.”
Best for Yoga: Bote Dock Inflatable Exercise Mat
Take your yoga practice to the next level by moving your mat onto water. It’ll increase the difficulty of traditional poses like downward dog by challenging your balance and core stability. The rectangular shape of this board, which doubles as a dock, also opens the door to other exercises like circuit training. When you’re done for the day, simply roll it up like a yoga mat and store it in the included travel swing. (If you're on the hunt for a regular yoga mat for traveling, check out these portable picks.)
Best for Kids: Yaska Children Inflatable Paddle Board
This downsized version of a standard paddle board is just 9 feet long, so it’s easier for kids to use. Like its grown-up counterparts, it has three fins, a bungee strap, a grippy deck pad, and a carrying handle. While many shoppers say they purchased it for pre-teens, reviewers revealed it’s also well-sized for petite adults.
Best for Kayaking: Zupapa Inflatable Stand Up Paddle Board
A detachable seat turns this 10-foot board into a comfortable kayak for the day. Simply attach the seat to the anchors, sit on the padded foam deck, and start using your paddle to explore. While it’s not recommended for rough conditions like white waters, it’s great for calm lakes, rivers, and oceans. Plus, the covered deck makes it safe for four-legged friends to come along without fear of them puncturing the inflatable board.
Best for Fishing: Bote Rackham Aero Inflatable Stand Up Paddle Board
Rather than buy a boat, crafty shoppers have discovered paddle boards can be the perfect fishing raft. Bote also made the connection — and then made its inflatable paddle board even better for hobby fishers. It added a fishing spear sheath on the edge of the board, as well as four racks to pop in board attachments from Bote, including a bucket and fishing pole holders. Plus, the board is almost 13 feet long and can hold up to 400 pounds to make sure all the necessary gear fits. A reviewer photo confirms: It’s big.