Portable Hammocks to Bring with You On Any Outdoor Adventure
As lovely as it is to picnic with friends, read out in the sunshine, or take a long break mid-hike, sitting on hard dirt for an hour is destined to make your booty ache. Sure, you could park your rear in a lawn chair, but dragging the bulky thing out to the park isn't exactly your idea of relaxing.
One hassle-free way you can keep your cheeks feelin' peachy: Plop yourself into a portable hammock. Made from weatherproof, durable materials, these on-the-go hammocks typically weigh less than two pounds and fold down into a package smaller than a football, so you can stash them in your beach bag or hiking pack and still have room for snacks.
Unlike traditional hammocks, which require some elbow grease and at least two people to easily set up, it takes only 60 seconds to go from standing to swinging with a portable hammock. To assemble, simply wrap one of your hammock straps snuggly around a tree trunk, sturdy post, or any other completely stationary object; thread the end through a pre-sewn loop on the strap and pull it tight; attach the other end of the strap to the hammock with a (typically included) carabiner clip; repeat on the opposite side. BTW, not all portable hammocks come with straps, so make sure you snag a set (Buy It, $13, amazon.com) if needed.
Of course, you don't have to attach your portable hammock to the old oak tree out in your yard. Investing in a hammock stand (Buy It, $119, amazon.com) allows you to set up your portable hammock indoors, on your balcony, or in the middle of your driveway. No matter what you strap the hammock to, though, you're sure to feel like you're floating the moment you settle in.
Ready to treat your tush to something seriously comfy? Add one of these portable hammocks to your shopping cart now so you can take it out into the backcountry for a hike or into the backyard for an afternoon cat nap this weekend.
Kammok Roo Double Portable Hammock
Weight: 1.06 lbs
Packed Dimensions: 5.25” W × 6.5” L
Straps Included: No
Based on the 556 five-star reviews on Walmart’s site, this portable hammock is sure to be a keeper. The fit-for-two tree hammock is made from tear-resistant, waterproof nylon, so it can stand up against any thunderstorms you get stuck in or tumbles you take on the trail. When you’re ready to pack up, the hammock rolls up to be smaller than the size of your Nalgene bottle and fits into the attached water-resistant sack. And don’t be fooled by its 17-ounce weight: The lounger can safely support up to 500 pounds, so you, your BFF, and your dog can all pile on without sending it straight to the ground.
Wise Owl Outfitters DoubleOwl Portable Hammock
Weight: 1.63 pounds
Packed Dimensions: 5” W × 8” L
Straps Included: Yes
If you’re looking for a portable hammock that won’t break the bank — or break in half — turn to this from Wise Owl Outfitters. The tree hammock is the number one best-seller for “camping hammocks” on Amazon, and for good reason: It’s made of high-quality nylon that’s both strong and comfortable, holds up to 500 pounds, and breaks down to be about the size of an eggplant. This portable hammock also comes with 9-foot straps, so you won't need to seek out trees that are super close together in order to set it up. And according to one reviewer who slept in the hammock, they’re sturdy AF. “I'm a big guy (6' 4", 250 lbs), so I was a little concerned with how well it would hold up,” they wrote. “I was also a little afraid of whether I'd find myself dragging the ground because the straps had stretched out overnight. My fears were completely unfounded, however. There was absolutely no stretching, and it held me up just great over two nights.” (Don't forget to stock up on essential camping gear before you head out into the wilderness.)
Kootek Double Portable Hammock
Weight: 2.2 pounds
Packed Dimensions: 6.4” W × 9.4” L
Straps Included: Yes
This portable hammock may be the cheapest of the bunch, but trust, it doesn’t lack in quality. Made from durable, yet breathable nylon that holds up to 500 pounds, this two-person tree hammock is designed to be tear-resistant and quick-drying, so an accidental water (or, let’s be real, wine) spill won’t keep you from lounging for long. And even Amazon reviewers say the budget-friendly hammock holds up for years.
“Two years later and this thing has been hanging on my balcony in the Texas weather ever since,” wrote one reviewer. “I've washed it a few times, and it also feels softer now that it's work [sic] in. As you can see, the colors faded in the sun (as expected), but all of the stitches are good, and the straps are just as sturdy as day 1. I'm so impressed at how far my $20 went!” Considering its affordability and 15 color options, you might as well add two (or four) to your cart.
Eagles Nest Outfitters DoubleNest Portable Hammock
Weight: 1.19 pounds
Packed Dimensions: 5.5” W × 4”” L
Straps Included: No
Eagles Nest Outfitters has been crafting portable hammocks for more than two decades now, so it's safe to say they have the design down pat. The brand’s DoubleNest tree hammock — which is available in a whopping 33 colors — is made from lightweight, breathable, and quick-drying nylon that supports up to 400 pounds. When stuffed into the attached sack, the hammock becomes the size of a grapefruit.
Though ENO is more expensive than other portable hammocks available, Amazon reviewers say it's well worth the investment. “I know people talk about them being too pricy [sic], but coming from someone who was in a cheap hammock over concrete when it broke, my tailbone and I don't mind spending the extra money,” wrote one shopper. “It has been to countless festivals and camping trips and has never done me wrong. I put my sleeping bag in it and sleep in it all night and am comfortable. And, we even had 4 of us in it at one time watching a concert.”
Plus, it’s a portable hammock you can feel good about lounging in. For every hammock purchased, ENO plants two trees through its partnership with Trees for the Future, and 1 percent of the company’s annual sales are donated to environmental nonprofits through its partnership with 1% for the Planet. (Related: The 12 Best Camping Tents, According to Outdoorsy Reviewers)
Yellow Leaf Hammocks Classic Portable Hammock
Weight: 1.7 pounds
Packed Dimensions: 6” W × 10”” L
Straps Included: No
Handwoven with an ultra-soft acrylic yarn, this aesthetically pleasing portable hammock is sure to become a picnic essential — and make an appearance on your IG grid. Much like the nylon portable hammocks on the market, this one from Yellow Leaf weighs less than two pounds yet supports up to 400, dries quickly, and comes with a small tote bag, allowing you to easily carry it to and from the park. But the hammock stands out from the crowd with its UV-resistant yarn, which prevents it from fading no matter how long you leave it out in the sun. With your purchase, you’ll also be supporting women of the Mlabri Tribe in Northern Thailand, who handcraft each hammock.
Grand Trunk Double Portable Hammock
Weight: 1.36 pounds
Packed Dimensions: 5" W × 9.5" L
Straps Included: Yes
Looking for an ENO-quality portable hammock that won’t leave a gaping hole in your wallet? Turn to Grand Trunk’s portable hammock, which is also crafted from lightweight, fast-drying nylon, has a 400-pound weight capacity, and squishes into a small sack that makes travel a breeze. Unlike the OG tree hammock, though, Grand Trunk’s comes with two five-foot-long straps — and some Amazon reviewers say it even has a leg up on ENO’s when it comes to comfort.
“Love it!!” wrote one shopper. “Great for lounging, sleeping, reading. In the park, a break while rock climbing, camping, whatever. I have an Eno Double Deluxe as well, and my preference is for the Grand Trunk. The Eno seems to cocoon you in more, even against your will. Whereas the Grand Trunk, I have the option of tucking in or staying more on top of it for sunny, breezy days lounging in the park.” (Related: The Best National Parks to Visit for an Outdoor Adventure)