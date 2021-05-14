Weight: 1.19 pounds

Packed Dimensions: 5.5” W × 4”” L

Straps Included: No

Eagles Nest Outfitters has been crafting portable hammocks for more than two decades now, so it's safe to say they have the design down pat. The brand’s DoubleNest tree hammock — which is available in a whopping 33 colors — is made from lightweight, breathable, and quick-drying nylon that supports up to 400 pounds. When stuffed into the attached sack, the hammock becomes the size of a grapefruit.

Though ENO is more expensive than other portable hammocks available, Amazon reviewers say it's well worth the investment. “I know people talk about them being too pricy [sic], but coming from someone who was in a cheap hammock over concrete when it broke, my tailbone and I don't mind spending the extra money,” wrote one shopper. “It has been to countless festivals and camping trips and has never done me wrong. I put my sleeping bag in it and sleep in it all night and am comfortable. And, we even had 4 of us in it at one time watching a concert.”

Plus, it’s a portable hammock you can feel good about lounging in. For every hammock purchased, ENO plants two trees through its partnership with Trees for the Future, and 1 percent of the company’s annual sales are donated to environmental nonprofits through its partnership with 1% for the Planet. (Related: The 12 Best Camping Tents, According to Outdoorsy Reviewers)