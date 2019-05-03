Resistance bands are multi-use fitness tools that make it possible (and so easy) to get in a great workout or stretch anywhere—even when you’re stuck at home. On top of adding an extra layer of resistance and intensity to any type of exercise, the adaptability of exercise bands makes them the perfect addition to any home gym. And since they're so lightweight and compact, it's no hassle to bring them with you when you travel. Believe it or not, at-home fitness equipment doesn't have to be expensive—in fact, resistance bands are known to be budget-friendly, and many of them come in value packs so you'll get even more bang for your buck.

To help you find super-affordable options, we've compiled a list of the best resistance bands for at-home workouts. Based on your preferences, you can choose from a few different types of exercise bands—like original two-sided therapy bands, looped resistance bands for leg and butt workouts, tube bands with handles, and more. The best part? All of these options come highly rated by customers, so you can trust that they're durable and effective for use during any type of at-home workout. With any of these multifunctional resistance bands on hand, you can fit in a workout no matter where you are or how much time you have.