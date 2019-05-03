The 11 Best Resistance Bands for At-Home Workouts
The Ultra-Versatile Fitness Tool
Resistance bands are multi-use fitness tools that make it possible (and so easy) to get in a great workout or stretch anywhere—even when you’re stuck at home. On top of adding an extra layer of resistance and intensity to any type of exercise, the adaptability of exercise bands makes them the perfect addition to any home gym. And since they're so lightweight and compact, it's no hassle to bring them with you when you travel. Believe it or not, at-home fitness equipment doesn't have to be expensive—in fact, resistance bands are known to be budget-friendly, and many of them come in value packs so you'll get even more bang for your buck.
To help you find super-affordable options, we've compiled a list of the best resistance bands for at-home workouts. Based on your preferences, you can choose from a few different types of exercise bands—like original two-sided therapy bands, looped resistance bands for leg and butt workouts, tube bands with handles, and more. The best part? All of these options come highly rated by customers, so you can trust that they're durable and effective for use during any type of at-home workout. With any of these multifunctional resistance bands on hand, you can fit in a workout no matter where you are or how much time you have.
Best Overall: Letsfit Resistance Loop Bands
This is the best-selling exercise band set on Amazon, and shoppers love it so much that it has an average 4.4-star rating across 11,600+ reviews. The set, which is available in three different color schemes, comes with five durable loop resistance bands in a variety of strengths. They range from extra light to extra heavy, so you can use these top-rated bands for nearly any workout at home—no matter what your fitness level is.
“These resistance loops were exactly what I was looking for,” wrote one shopper. “These bands were very high quality and come in a cute little bag that can be easily slipped into my gym bag, or I can just bring one or two in my pocket.”
Best Value: TheraBand Resistance Bands Set
If you’re looking for no-frills resistance bands that’ll get the job done, look to these therapy bands by TheraBand, which are often used by physical therapists as part of treatment for an injury. You’ll get three non-latex elastic bands at varying intensities for just $13. The versatility of these simple bands makes them ideal for a multitude of workouts targeting different parts of your body. And if you want some resistance band exercises to do at home? Try these total-body toning moves that you can perform with TheraBands.
Best Option with Handles: Whatafit Resistance Bands Set
The best option for resistance bands with handles, this 12-piece resistance band set by Whatafit comes with five resistance bands that range from 10 to 50 pounds, two cushioned handles, two ankle straps, a door anchor, and a carrying case. The detachable handles and ankle straps allow you to mix and match the bands, and you can even combine them for a total of up to 150 pounds of resistance. If you're looking for exercise inspo, it even comes with an exercise chart for workout ideas. You can also try this upper-body resistance band workout that's meant to be done with a handled resistance band.
Best for Legs and Glutes: Peach Bands Resistance Bands Set
This set of four loop resistance bands in varying weights is super effective for toning your legs and glutes. These 12-inch latex loops are flexible, durable, and lightweight, and come with a travel bag so you can bring them anywhere. The four multicolored bands come in intensity levels ranging from light (10 pounds) to extra heavy (30 pounds), so you can add more resistance as you get stronger. What’s more, the loop design allows them to target the outsides of your legs and glutes when the band is looped around your legs, making them the best option for these specific exercises.
“These bands are absolutely wonderful,” wrote one shopper. “Within two weeks of purchasing, I am building hips and glutes faster than with 40-50 lbs of dumbbell weight.”
(Not sure where to start? Try this 10-minute resistance loop band workout for your butt, hips, and thighs that can be done with mini booty bands like these.)
Best Multi-Use Pack: Tribe Resistance Bands Set
Check out this all-in-one resistance band set if you want to try various types of exercise bands. Complete with five tube bands, four loop bands, a door anchor, cushioned handles and ankle straps, a carrying case, and an exercise book, this pack includes everything you need for a killer exercise band workout at home. Shoppers say the bands are extremely durable and sturdy, which means you don’t have to worry about them breaking during tough exercises.
“Perfect for at-home workouts or to keep as a portable gym,” wrote one customer. “The resistance bands are definitely high quality and the mini loop bands so far have been very stretchy without ripping or snapping.”
Best for Pull-Ups: INTEY Pull-up Assist Bands
These resistance bands from INTEY, also called pull-up assist bands, are long, flat loops that are super versatile. Though they're most often used to help with pull-ups, they can also be used for a wide variety of workouts, are extremely durable, and can hold a lot of weight. This set includes four loop bands that range in thickness and resistance to offer varying levels of intensity. They’re especially great for strengthening your arm and shoulder muscles enough to do a pull-up on your own.
“I started doing assisted pull-ups with the green band, which has the strongest resistance, and have now transitioned to pull-ups with no assist,” wrote one shopper. “It definitely helps get you started and makes you feel accomplished to be able to do the exercise.”
Best Figure-Eight Band: SPRI Ultra Toner Figure-Eight Resistance Band
Figure-eight resistance bands feature a closed-loop design with two handles and tend to be smaller and sold as a single piece, making them a great option if you only want to buy one band. This option by SPRI has a latex tube band with soft foam handles for an extra-comfortable grip. It’s available in a wide range of resistances from very light to ultra heavy levels. Reviewers like this figure-eight band because of how versatile it is, and the fact that the handles are comfortable on their hands.
Best for Stretching: Valeo 4-Foot Long Stretch Exercise Resistance Bands
When it comes to your fitness routine, don't forget that stretching for mobility and recovery is just as important as the workouts themselves. One of the best ways to make sure stretching is part of your routine is by having the right gear on hand, like these exercise bands by Valeo. Unlike your typical resistance bands, these straps measure four feet long and are specifically designed for stretching—think of it like a yoga strap. These long stretching straps are made with durable latex and each offers a different resistance level. It’s also lightweight, making it easy to throw in your bag and bring with you anywhere.
“I bought these to continue physical therapy exercises at home and am quite pleased with them,” one customer wrote. “The length is just right, the three strengths are a good mix to have, and the quality of the material is great.”
Best Fabric Bands: Arena Strength Fabric Booty Bands
These booty bands by Arena Strength are perfect for activating your glutes more during strength exercises. The circular loop bands are made with a durable fabric that can easily be positioned around your thighs or lower legs during hip thrusts or squats, and since the inside of each band is equipped with grips, they won’t roll or slide down your legs (which is common with typical latex bands). The stretchy bands come in three different resistance levels (light, medium, and heavy), and there’s even a handy carrying case to store them. Shoppers are so happy with these resistance bands that they’ve earned an average 4.8-star rating across over 1,500 reviews on Amazon—one person even called them a “total game changer.” (Related: 5 Ways to Build Bigger, Stronger Glutes That Have Nothing to Do with Squats)
Best for Full-Body Workouts: TRX Go Suspension Training
Ok, ok, it's not a resistance band, but here us out: Suspension training can challenge your bodyweight workouts in a whole new way, for about the same size as a resistance band set. This TRX set comes with everything you need for a quick yet effective workout: a suspension trainer capable of holding up to 350 pounds, indoor and outdoor anchors, foam handles and foot cradles for comfort, and a mesh carrying case. Need workout inspo? The set even comes with two downloadable workouts. (Or check out these suspension trainer exercises for your whole body.)
“I absolutely love this contraption,” wrote one shopper. “I don't always have the time/inclination to go to the gym, and having this at home allows me to get in a proper workout without leaving the house. The potential uses are endless.”
Best Heavy Resistance Band: SKLZ Professional Grade Resistance Band
You might feel like a badass the first time you snap a resistance band, but no one wants to keep buying replacements (or get whipped in the face). For a thick, heavy-duty option, go with this durable band from SKLZ that customers say is super high quality. You can use it for exercises like good mornings, squats, and overhead presses, or attach it to a piece of equipment to complete exercises like standing glute kickbacks for an at-home version of your gym's cable machine. (Need more ideas? Try out this abs exercise that incorporates the band.)