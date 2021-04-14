The 8 Best Roller Skates to Channel Your Inner TikTok Skating Goddess

While the pair that stole my heart did so mostly for aesthetic reasons, the time spent searching and perusing through the thousands of reviews left by skaters far more advanced than I helped me learn a thing or two about what to look for. Style aside, it's the wheels and fit of the skate that really make or break your skating experience. While you can use most skates indoors or outdoors, depending on the hardness of the wheel you'll have an easier time. Pro tip: If you plan on switching from the pavement to the slick floors of your local roller rink, you can always just swap out your wheels for smaller and harder ones, as opposed to larger and softer wheels more fit for outside skating.