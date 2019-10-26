The Best Running Headphones, According to People Who Run a Crapton

Runners tend to fall into two camps: Those who run with music, and those who run without. Those who run without are wrong (don't @ me), and those who run with music know that the most important piece of gear after your sneakers is your headphones.

The best running headphones IMO are the Beats by Dre Powerbeats Wireless (Buy It, $100, $150 , amazon.com): I ran my first three marathons (and all the training miles leading up to them) in an earlier iteration until they literally disintegrated in the middle of a 20-mile long run; the next day, I replaced them with the updated version and I've run three more marathons in those. I'll run shorter distances in my Apple AirPods, but I would never leave my house on race day without my Beats in hand.

But just like every runner's feet are different, so are their ears. The last thing you want when you're logging serious miles is headphones that chafe, a wire that tangles, earbuds that constantly fall out, or a pair that dies mid-race. It's hard to know how a pair is going to fit before you hit the road with them, though; unlike sneakers, headphones aren't exactly something you want to test in a store (gross).

What you need is a recommendation from someone you can trust — and who better than these run coaches and marathoners, who put their favorite headphones to the test mile after mile... after mile? Ahead, the best wireless headphones for running from Beats, UrbanEars, Apple, Aftershokz, and more.