The Best Running Vests for Women to Stay Hydrated Mile After Mile
Reflect, hydrate, and keep your essentials stashed away while you run with these top-rated running vests.
Run Vests for Your Trail, Nighttime, and Training Runs
As a runner, your accessories (read: gear) are almost as important as the miles.
If it's nighttime, you need something with a reflective sheen. If it's humid, you need something breathable and sweat-wicking. If you're going on a longer run, you need something that can hold your favorite water bottle or a hydration sleeve, along with room to stash your snacks and keys.
Enter: running vests. Whether they promise to illuminate you at night, keep your hydrated, or give you extra breast support, these babies really deliver. Ahead, shop the 11 best running vests for women that are as comfortable and stylish as they are durable.
(Looking for a bag to use for your run commute? Check out these running backpacks, as well.)
Lululemon Enlite Hydraffinity Vest
No matter how comfortable a run vest is, it's almost impossible to find one you can wear with just a sports bra. Armpit and side chafing? Pass. Well, impossible, that is, until you slip into Lululemon's Enlite Hydraffinity Vest, which innovatively combines the support of a high-performance bra with a hydration pack.
How does it work exactly? With 3-D cups and zippered front, the vest is designed to be layered over a simple bra (like Lululemon's Like Nothing Bra) to soften the bounce. The back is engineered with a sleek pocket that can hold a 1.5-liter hydration system for quick-sipping mid-run. Wear it with just a bra on warm days, or zip it over a tight performance long-sleeve for A+ chest support.
One reviewer wrote: "This vest fits like a glove! Although a larger bladder will fit, I use a 1 liter and it’s perfect for my upcoming marathon. I have other vests for ultras, but this one is all I need in the fall and winter. Practical and pretty!"
CamelBak Ultra 10 70oz. Hydration Vest
When it comes to hydration packs, it doesn't get any more classic than a CamelBak. This 70-ouncer is surprisingly spacious. In addition to the water bladder, there are two zippered sections perfect for storing anything from electrolyte gummies and protein bites to a fresh pair of socks and stick of deodorant. The straps are also cushioned, so you can expect zero chafing on neighborhood jogs or long marathons. (Related: How to Prevent Chafing While Running)
"I love that I can run with lots of water for long runs, and that there are lots of pockets for extras," shared a customer.
CamelBak HydroBak 50 oz. Hydration Pack
A smaller option that's earned over 2,500 five-star ratings from Amazon customers, this 50-ounce CamelBak is designed to keep you hydrated without weighing you down. It has two external pockets you can use to stash your phone and other must-haves (keys, running goo, ID, etc.). It's made with a ventilated harness to keep you cool, a padded back panel to keep you comfortable, and reflective detailing to help keep you safe — what more could you ask for? *Crickets.*
"This is a great water pack for running. It isn't too big so you barely notice it on. I have run two marathons with it on now. Make sure to move the cap to the left until it clicks before tightening to avoid leaks. Once you get the hang of it, leaks aren't a problem," reported a shopper.
Osprey Packs Dyna 1.5 Women's Running Hydration Vest
If you're in the market for a hydration pack, you've probably heard of Osprey. With a 1.5-liter bladder, a flat-laying back pocket, and strap storage for your phone and keys, the Dyna is your perfect running companion. Because the wrap-around is made of soft, ventilated mesh, you don't have to worry about excess sweating or chafing.
One fan said: "I bought this for a 50K run I had coming up. I LOVE IT!!! After a short time running, I don’t even feel the extra weight of the fluid. Comfortable and secure. I could stow all my snacks and iPhone X without any problem. The magnet to hold the drinking hose is terrific. One of my best purchases ever!"
Nathan Fireball Race Vest Hydration Pack
The Nathan Fireball has a sleek frame that you'll hardly notice while you run. Though, with two 12-ounce water bottles and room for a 1.5-liter hydration pack, you might hear the sound of sloshing water as you step. (Note: the water bladder doesn't come with the vest, so you'll have to purchase that separately.) The main pocket can be expanded to fit a sweaty top layer, but not much more — so it's ideal for runners who travel light. (Related: How Many Layers You Should Wear During A Winter Run)
"It's survived many training runs and 7 half-marathons so far. I cant stand relying/even stopping at water stations during a race so I knew that a water pack was a must. I use the Hydrapak 1.5-liter reservoir for water and fill the smaller containers with Gatorade. The pockets are perfect to stash extra goo/chews/keys/phone, etc. Its light enough that it doesn't put any extra strain on my shoulders and I've never had any problems with chafing. Its super adjustable, so as your water level goes down, it's easy to tighten the straps to keep the pack in place," noted a customer.
The North Face Flight Race Day 8 Vest
This lightweight vest fits two chest-height mini running bottles versus a full water pack on the back — making it ideal for when you want to keep your load light or know you'll have spots to fill your water stash along the way. Worried about dehydration? There's a bonus water bladder pocket in the back if you really want to be prepared. It also features 360-reflectivity, pockets to store your essentials, and a comfortable harness system that won't cause any irritation. (Want to off-road your run? Peep these beginner trail running tips.)
Ultimate Direction Women's Adventure Vesta 5.0
This vest may not have a traditional hydration pack, but it's probably the roomiest option on the list. It has tons of storage pockets: four front pockets for bottles (and two flasks that come with the vest) or your phone, two front zippered storage pockets, two zippered hip pockets, two large zippered back pockets that'll fit anything from top layers to a complete change of clothes, trekking pole holders, and back compression cords to hold gear. Plus, it has an integrated rain fly to protect your gear if you get caught in an unexpected shower.
"I've run in UD vests for years, and I've always liked them. This new model has a few new features that I really appreciate, notably, a bit less plastic on the back cinch, and the lovely accessible pocket on the back for tucking in things that you need to remove or put on several times while running, such as gloves, a hat, or a windbreaker. I like the size of this pack because it works well for short and long runs. There's plenty of room for stuff, but it doesn't bounce around when you have just a few things in there. It's a great purchase, I'm really happy with it!" raved one five-star reviewer on the brand's site.
Sojourner Rave Hydration Pack Backpack
Crave something that's as ~stylin'~ as it is functional? Don't let this pack's rave-vibes fool you. This Sojourner pack is also runner-approved. It fits a 2-liter water bladder and has adjustable straps and belt to keep it snug against your body as you move. And the zippered pocket can hold all of your essentials — though, reviewers say it can't fit much when the bladder is full. Bonus: It comes in patterns and colors to match every running sneaker you own, from flamingo and galaxy to flora and rainbow glitter.
One customer wrote: "I used this backpack for my first time to Electric Forest and I absolutely loved it and it looks amazing!!! I also used this to run a half marathon and to travel, one of my favorite backpacks!"
GRIVEL Mountain Runner 12 Backpack
Can't head out on a run without the whole kitchen sink? Get yourself this baby. The love child of a full-blown backpack and running vest, the Grivel Mountain Runner is seriously spacious. There are tons of pockets — including two front bottle holders, an inside pocket for a water bladder, and a few other pockets of varying size and shape—making it great for multi-day races, long trail runs, and high-speed hikes.
And, no, it won't bounce: You can adjust the length of the shoulder straps and waist belt so it won't jostle. (See more of The Best Fitness Gear Built Just for Women.)
Triwonder Hydration Pack
Whether you're cycling, hiking with your dog, or running a marathon, over 1,600 Amazon reviewers have given this lightweight option five stars for being one of the best value running vests. It comes with front pockets to store two mini water bottles, as well as a spacious rear pouch to keep a hydration bladder, if you're going a greater distance. The straps and back are designed with breathable mesh to keep you cool, the sternum straps ensure a snug fit to reduce bounce, and the reflectivity on the front and back keeps you safe, if you find yourself hitting the pavement after the sun goes down.
"This vest is amazing!! For starters, it’s very light and comfortable and doesn’t bounce even when you have the bladder full. This vest has plenty of storage — I had two bottles, bladder, keys, and found a bonus pocket for my iPhone8, and in this pocket the phone stayed dry when my vest was wet! I would recommend this for all distance runners that are looking to stay hydrated, or light runs when needing to carry items," said a shopper.
Salomon Pacer Hydration Vest
While it's great for any type of runner (even for race days!), the brand suggests using this baby for trail runs. The fit comfortably contours to your body and won't pinch or sit too tightly across your chest (which is great for those with both small and large breasts). It includes two soft flasks with bite valves to make hydrating while moving seamless, and it's also compatible with a 1.5-liter bladder for longer runs and hikes. Not to mention, it has pockets galore, including two front stretch pockets, two front flask pockets, one main stretch compartment with a side zip opening, and one front zippered pocket to stash your valuables. (Related: These Are the Absolute Best Sports Bras for Large Breasts, According to Customer Reviews)