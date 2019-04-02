The Best Running Vests for Women to Stay Hydrated Mile After Mile

This vest may not have a traditional hydration pack, but it's probably the roomiest option on the list. It has tons of storage pockets: four front pockets for bottles (and two flasks that come with the vest) or your phone, two front zippered storage pockets, two zippered hip pockets, two large zippered back pockets that'll fit anything from top layers to a complete change of clothes, trekking pole holders, and back compression cords to hold gear. Plus, it has an integrated rain fly to protect your gear if you get caught in an unexpected shower. "I've run in UD vests for years, and I've always liked them. This new model has a few new features that I really appreciate, notably, a bit less plastic on the back cinch, and the lovely accessible pocket on the back for tucking in things that you need to remove or put on several times while running, such as gloves, a hat, or a windbreaker. I like the size of this pack because it works well for short and long runs. There's plenty of room for stuff, but it doesn't bounce around when you have just a few things in there. It's a great purchase, I'm really happy with it!" raved one five-star reviewer on the brand's site.