You've probably seen CrossFit athletes and Instagram lifters alike lifting heavy AF barbells with a big belt strapped around their waist. These are weight lifting belts and you might want to wear one. (Before you read any further, check out: Do You Need to Wear a Weightlifting Belt?)

Consider weight lifting belts like a corset for your core — the thick band serves as a way to secure and stabilize your lower back and abs, helping you stay strong through the spine so you can increase the weight you lift in moves like squats and deadlifts while limiting your risk of injury.

Typically, these high-on-function (not so much fashion) belts are better for those with weight room experience. Experts suggest using one when you're lifting about 80 percent or more of your one-rep maximum. (Here's how to find your 1RM, BTW.)

Keep in mind, a band around your middle doesn't mean you can just forget about bracing your core on your own during lifts. You still need a strong and stable middle and a knowledge of proper belly breathing to safely master lifts.

Ready to buckle up? Any one of these best weight lifting belts will be a great choice for your next snatch, clean, or squat.