The Best Women's Bike Helmets, According to Customer Reviews

Giro Fixture MIPS Adult Dirt Cycling Helmet

Reducing rotational force is the goal of MIPS helmets, which is pretty crucial when riding on dirt-covered, rocky terrain. If you fall, this helmet will actually redirect the energy of the crash to keep you safe. A universal fit makes it easy to choose your sizing, and strategic vents ensure breathability and reduce sweat from building up and dripping into your eyes. Choose from nine versatile colorways.

One fan wrote: "First, I'd like to thank Giro for an amazing product that saved my life today. I live in Tucson, Arizona and took a mountain bike ride today with two of my riding buddies. Near the beginning of the ride I chose a bad line which caused me to be thrown over my handlebars. As I was falling I saw that I was about to land head first into a large and planted rock. All I could do was tuck my neck in and hope for the best. After landing, I took off my Giro Fixture helmet and saw that my visor had been broken off and my sunglasses had been snapped. I then looked at the Giro Fixture helmet and saw that the hard shell was smashed in and the core had cracked in several places. I then looked at the rock I had landed on head first and immediately thought, I could have died for sure without this helmet. I was able to walk away with minor scratches on my hand and face which is a testament to the outstanding construction of the Giro Fixture Helmet."