Shoes have the ability to make or break your workout. Whether you’re going for a run, sweating it out in a HIIT class, or strength training, wearing the wrong type of sneaker can not only be uncomfortable but can be downright harmful. To make sure this doesn’t happen during your next workout, it’s important to do your research ahead of time and only wear high-quality shoes that are supportive, stable, and come from trusted brands. What's more, not all athletic shoes are made for the same type of workout. You'll want to distinguish between the best strength training shoes and the best long-distance running shoes, for example.

It's never a bad idea to choose brands that have been approved by the American Podiatric Medical Association, which include Hoka One One, Therafit, Altra Footwear, and Vionic. Also, when choosing the best workout shoe you should look for a rigid shank (between the insole and outsole) that offers ample support, says Alex Kor, D.P.M., spokesperson for the American Podiatric Medical Association (APMA) and former president of the American Academy of Podiatric Sports Medicine. Kor also emphasized that you don’t have to spend a ton of money to find the best running sneaker — in fact, you can find many affordable options that offer lots of support and stability for your feet.