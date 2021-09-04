This Peloton-Compatible Bike Seat Is 'Extremely Comfortable' and 20% Off for Labor Day Weekend

"I love this seat!" that same shopper's review begins. "It's extremely comfortable! We bought this indoor bicycle six months ago and the seat it came with was painfully uncomfortable. I was told I would get used to it, but it was not happening and I just stopped riding the bicycle. And that's sad, because that indoor bicycle was a lot of money to just sit there. But then I saw this seat on Amazon and it changed everything! I could barely do 15 minutes without my rear end hurting but I will tell you now that I have this seat, I can bicycle for one hour and 30 minutes with no rear end pain! Really, I could be on the bike all day long, I just have things to do. But, if I had a choice, I would sit on that bike all day long!"