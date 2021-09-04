This Peloton-Compatible Bike Seat Is 'Extremely Comfortable' and 20% Off for Labor Day Weekend
Investing in an exercise bike is a huge commitment, both physically and financially. Though expensive, these pieces of equipment are great tools for high-quality, boutique fitness class-level workouts from the comfort of your own home. Unfortunately, not all stationary bike seats are created equal. One common gripe that many exercise bike owners list is that the seat never completely breaks in for them and instead, it stays rigidly hard.
More than 9,500 five-star ratings on Amazon point to a solution in the Bikeroo Oversized Bike Seat (Buy It, $35, amazon.com). This seat fits any stationary exercise bike (like a Peloton or NordicTrack) to replace the one it came with, and gives riders a more comfortable workout experience. It's stuffed with extra padding and suspension springs for a cushioned ride that distributes weight evenly and comes with everything needed for quick and easy assembly, like an allen key, bike seat adapter, and an e-book with instructions and tips. (Related: These Peloton Seat Cushions Make Any Bike More Comfortable)
Buy It: Bikeroo Oversized Bike Seat, $35, was $43, amazon.com
Shoppers who purchased the Bikeroo seat to replace the seat on their Pelotons said that it makes it easier and more realistic for them to stay on the bike long enough to finish their workout. One even went as far as saying that it "changed everything" for them.
"I love this seat!" that same shopper's review begins. "It's extremely comfortable! We bought this indoor bicycle six months ago and the seat it came with was painfully uncomfortable. I was told I would get used to it, but it was not happening and I just stopped riding the bicycle. And that's sad, because that indoor bicycle was a lot of money to just sit there. But then I saw this seat on Amazon and it changed everything! I could barely do 15 minutes without my rear end hurting but I will tell you now that I have this seat, I can bicycle for one hour and 30 minutes with no rear end pain! Really, I could be on the bike all day long, I just have things to do. But, if I had a choice, I would sit on that bike all day long!"
Take your exercise bike to the next level of comfort with the Bikeroo Oversized Bike Seat, and don't forget to clip that 20 percent off coupon while it's still available through Labor Day weekend.