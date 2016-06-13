The Best White Sneakers You Can Wear All Year Long

There's rumor that the viral "Damn Daniel, back at it again with the white Vans" video was planted by Vans to increase their sales. Whether or not that's true, it worked — and who wouldn't love these classic slip-on sneakers? They have a padded collar and footbed for comfort and shock absorption, cotton lining for breathability, a slimmed down profile for flexibility, and a gum outsole for grip. Skater-turned-mainstream hasn't looked this good since Avril Lavigne.