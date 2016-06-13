The Best White Sneakers You Can Wear All Year Long
Allbirds Women's Wool Runners
Wool might sound like a weird choice for a summer shoe, but the all-natural and sustainable fabric keeps your feet cool and dry, is soft enough that you can go sockless, and minimizes odor. These, in particular, from Allbirds are made with soft merino wool, are moisture-wicking, and are perfect for traveling. (Sound amazing? Try these other wool sneakers too.)
Adidas Ultraboost 21
These Adidas Ultraboost 21 running shoes are game-changers; the compression-like sleeve for your foot provides tons of support without all the bulky cushioning, and the breathable mesh bootie keeps your feet feeling (and smelling) fresh.
Reebok Women's Classic Leather Sneaker
These Reebok Classics are white-hot again, thanks to a resurgence in retro-style street sneakers. Grab a pair to wear while it's warm — but TBH these will stretch from summer to winter and match everything in your wardrobe. (Related: Carrie Underwood Keeps Wearing This Celeb-Approved Adidas Sneaker)
Nike Women's Air Force 1 '07
This celebrity-approved sneak has been spotted on the likes of Hailey Bieber, Kaia Gerber, Bella Hadid, and more. The monochrome white kicks were originally created as a basketball shoe in 1982 before the retro silhouette became a popular lifestyle shoe. They're made of durable leather and are super comfortable, thanks to a cushioned foam midsole, plus your feet won't overheat while wearing them, since perforation along the toes offer additional airflow.
Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Core Ox
These white-washed Chuck Taylor All-Star shoes swap the tiny red and blue rubber sole lines from the original All-Star for a completely white finish. Think you can't work out in these classic sneakers? Think again: They're a favorite for strength training.
Vans Classic Slip-On Core Classics
There's rumor that the viral "Damn Daniel, back at it again with the white Vans" video was planted by Vans to increase their sales. Whether or not that's true, it worked — and who wouldn't love these classic slip-on sneakers? They have a padded collar and footbed for comfort and shock absorption, cotton lining for breathability, a slimmed down profile for flexibility, and a gum outsole for grip. Skater-turned-mainstream hasn't looked this good since Avril Lavigne.
Adidas Stan Smith
Your parents may have rocked these Adidas Stan Smith in high school or middle school, but they're coming back with a vengeance on athleisure fashionistas' feet. The minimalist style is effortless and cool, plus this version specifically has a sustainability factor, with 50 percent of the upper being made of recycled materials. (Related: 11 Chunky "Dad Sneakers" That Will Actually Look Cute On You)
APL Women's TechLoom Pro
APL sneakers were deemed so good they were banned from the NBA. So, naturally, you should buy them. On top of their performance features, the cushioned footbed is super comfy and the knit upper design makes them stylish enough to wear outside of the gym. (Need another reason to splurge on these? They're approved by Shape covergirl Khloe Kardashian, fitness guru for the Kardashian clan.)
Puma Women's Cali Sneaker
With Selena Gomez as the face for Puma's Cali line, you'd certainly be in good company rocking this sporty white sneaker. It features a full leather upper and classic tennis silhouette with an almost platform-like sole for a laid-back California vibe.
Hoka One One Women's Bondi SR
Designed with an EVA midsole to offer plush cushioning, this shoe also features a water-resistant leather upper and a non-slip outsole that provides traction for a variety of surfaces. (And ICYDK, Britney Spears is also a fan of the brand.)
On Running On Cloud 2.0
Even if you're not all too familiar with the On Running brand, chances are, you've seen everyone from gym-goers to jetsetters sporting these babies. They're lightweight with a breathable mesh upper and lightly padded tongue and collar for added comfort. Not to mention, foam technology in the outsole ensures soft landings, while the CloudTec speedboard promotes a natural rolling motion of your foot for better performance and to help avoid injury.
New Balance Women's 411 V1 Walking Shoe
While they might resemble "dad shoes," chunky all-white sneakers are totally in. This pair from New Balance is lightweight, features a comfortable cushioned midsole, boasts mesh to keep your foot dry and cool, and the rubber outsole offers shock absorption and durability no matter the surface. (Related: The 2021 Shape Sneaker Awards Will Help You Pick the Best Pair for Any Workout)