9 Accessories to Transform Your Stationary Bike Into a DIY Peloton

Owning a stationary bike can dramatically alter your approach to working out from home. Even if your favorite cycling studio isn't open at the moment, you can hop on and ride it out whenever you want. It's no wonder why sales of Peloton bikes have skyrocketed in the past year. But unfortunately, the cost of the name-brand bike — which starts at $1,885 — can be prohibitive.
The good news is that there are plenty of great Peloton bike alternatives with prices as low as $300. And with a few select additions, you can upgrade any stationary bike to basically work just as well as a more expensive model — consider it a DIY Peloton.
While the Peloton bike comes with a built-in screen, you can also stream its workouts through the Peloton app (which costs $13 a month) on your phone or tablet. A few more additions can also help you to keep track of your stats and ride more comfortably, too:
When you customize your own stationary bike, you can choose all the bells and whistles you want — or opt for just a few small upgrades that will improve your cycling experience. Whether you decide to go all in or not, these accessories will help you put the pedal to the medal.
A new seat with extra cushioning can make your ride more comfortable, especially if you’re aiming for long sessions in the saddle. This option with more than 6,300 five-star ratings has a universal saddle mount, making it compatible with virtually any indoor or outdoor bike. Shoppers say that its memory foam cushion is “extremely comfortable” and makes a big difference. “It’s perfectly wide without being in the way while riding,” wrote one reviewer. “It’s very comfortable while still also feeling sturdy and well made. You can tell it’ll last for a long time.” (Related: These Peloton Seat Cushions Make Any Bike More Comfortable)
This little device is key if you want to keep track of your revolutions per minute, or RPM — a metric that’s helpful for tracking your exertion and progress, especially if you’re taking classes through Peloton’s app. Wahoo’s sensor clips onto a bike and displays metrics on its accompanying smartphone app, and it’s also compatible with 50+ other apps. More than 4,700 shoppers have given it a five-star rating. “This thing was a breeze to add to my bike via the zip ties and soft shell,” wrote one shopper. “Added bonus is that… the Peloton app is able to pick up the cadence info and display it in real-time during my class.”
This armband is compatible with over 50 different fitness apps and allows users to track their heart rate and calories burned. The device has more than 1,200 five-star ratings, with many reviewers saying that they prefer it to chest straps, a common alternative. “Bought this to use with my Peloton bike, it does a perfect job tracking my heart rate, doesn’t move from the position I put it, the strap is comfortable, it’s lightweight,” wrote one shopper. “In short, it’s perfect for my use.” (Related: The Best Heart Rate Monitors for Peloton)
If you’d prefer a product that can track your heart rate as well as your daily activity and sleep habits, then a Fitbit is likely worth the investment. The Charge 4 has over 30,000 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers, many of whom say that they appreciate the versatility of the device. “Steps, calories burned and heart rates (during activity and resting) are tracked and stored," wrote one customer. "The device syncs well with its app on the phone. The device is light in weight. Charging is easy, once a week for approximately 30 minutes.” (See: Your Fitness Tracker Might Help You Catch Under-the-Radar Coronavirus Symptoms)
There are two types of indoor cyclists: Those who prefer caged pedals, and those who prefer clip-ins. If your household includes both types, then you’re in luck — these pedals from Venzo Fitness can be worn either way. Reviewers say they are compatible with many different bikes, including ones from brands like Sunny Health and NordicTrack. The pedals also work with cycling shoes that have SPD cleats. “They were easy to install and my shoes clipped in perfectly,” one shopper wrote. “I also like the shoe cage on the flip side so other family [members] can use my bike with their regular gym shoes.” (Related: Peloton Accessories You Need for a Smoother, Sweatier Ride)
If you prefer to clip into a bike’s pedals while cycling, then you’ll need a good pair of cycling shoes. This option by Tommaso is a best-seller and has more than 1,600 five-star ratings. They’re available in three color combinations and two types of cleats — SPD and Delta. “There's a little wiggle room, which is nice since I like to wear thick socks. The sole support is amazing, and for once, my feet don't hurt after spinning,” one shopper wrote. (See more: The Complete Guide to Peloton Cycling Shoes)
With 1,600+ five-star reviews, these men’s cycling shoes from Venzo are a popular alternative to Peloton’s own shoes. They come in two colors, black and white, and have Delta cleats. “A few rides in and these are very comfortable. Because they’re Velcro-closing, width has been easy to manage,” wrote one shopper. “I was initially worried about the size and typically buy in a store, but these fit great and the cleats lock-in, giving me stability on the virtual road.”
If your bike didn’t come with a tablet holder, this universal option is a great pick regardless of what kind of tablet you use to stream cycling classes — or your latest binge-worthy show. “Super solid and durable!" wrote one reviewer. "Doesn't shift when the bike bounces a bit. Loved it with the Peloton app and my iPad for the spin bikes at the gym.” (Related: These Tech Items Can Elevate Your At-Home Workouts)
To protect your floors and to make for a quieter workout, it’s a good idea to set your stationary bike on top of a mat that can prevent squeaking and shifting. This high-density mat with more than 9,700 five-star ratings is up to the task. “I like this high-density mat because it protects my floor from the damaging effects of my machine,” wrote one reviewer. “It absorbs vibrations and helps with noise reduction. Most importantly it helps in prolonging the life of my machine and floor.” (See: The Best Peloton Mats to Add to Your Home Gym)