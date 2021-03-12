9 Accessories to Transform Your Stationary Bike Into a DIY Peloton

There are two types of indoor cyclists: Those who prefer caged pedals, and those who prefer clip-ins. If your household includes both types, then you’re in luck — these pedals from Venzo Fitness can be worn either way. Reviewers say they are compatible with many different bikes, including ones from brands like Sunny Health and NordicTrack. The pedals also work with cycling shoes that have SPD cleats. “They were easy to install and my shoes clipped in perfectly,” one shopper wrote. “I also like the shoe cage on the flip side so other family [members] can use my bike with their regular gym shoes.” (Related: Peloton Accessories You Need for a Smoother, Sweatier Ride)