Amazon Shoppers Are Obsessed with This Convenient, Adjustable Dumbbell for At-Home Workouts
Now that people are no longer panic-buying like they were at the start of the pandemic, retailers like Amazon have been able to restock popular items, including hand sanitizer, cleaning supplies, and even at-home fitness equipment. If you were attempting to get your hands on a kettlebell, core sliders, or resistance bands at the start of quarantine, chances are, you failed tremendously and most likely had to make do with some very creative substitutions (canned soup or toilet paper workout, anyone?).
The good news, however, is — whether your gym is closed due to coronavirus, you feel safer getting your sweat on in your living room, or you don't want to fork over the cash (or deal with the hassle of a commute) for an expensive gym membership — there is one versatile piece of gear that can take your at-home workout to the next level: a set of adjustable dumbbells. These space-saving tools are a better alternative to basic single-weight dumbbells, since they provide anywhere from five to 50 pounds on a single dumbbell; effortlessly toggle between the weights for different moves or as your fitness level increases. (Related: The 8 Best Kettlebells for Strength Training at Home, According to Thousands of Reviews)
That being said, Amazon shoppers have discovered an adjustable dumbbell that has not only been a game-changer for exercising at home, but is also insanely convenient to use and store: the ATIVAFIT Adjustable Dumbbell (Buy It, $130, was $140, amazon.com). Not to mention, it's currently available for purchase (woohoo!) — which is basically like finding gold on the internet these days.
Each ATIVAFIT dumbbell begins at 5.5 pounds and increases by 5.5-pound increments up to 27.5 pounds. To adjust the weight, just press the safety button, twist the dial at the end of the bell, and remove the desired plates. It's that easy. While the design is simple to use, the rubber handles are extremely comfortable and the plates boast a durable coating, so you never have to worry about rust, corrosion, or replacing your dumbbells in the near future. The one downside is that the weights are marked in kilograms, so you may need freshen up your conversion skills — but this didn't deter shoppers from clicking "add to cart." (Related: Affordable Home Gym Equipment to Complete Any At-Home Workout)
While it might seem like an investment, Amazon customers say it's well worth it, with more than 500 reviewers giving the product five stars. Users tout this adjustable dumbbell for how convenient it is, that it doesn't take up precious floor and closet space, it is great for muscle toning, and it saves them money in the long run — allowing them to trim a gym membership from their budget and effectively workout from home.
One reviewer wrote: "I have never seen such a clever design for a dumbbell — I guess system is what you would call it? This is sooo convenient! It is basically five to six dumbbells in one. (And I say five to six because the bar itself is somewhat heavy which could be used as a starting point for some people) but it takes the space of just one! Depending on the exercise, you can chose the amount of weight you want, and if you need more or less just place the dumbbell into its "dock" and either add or remove weight!"
"I have wanted a set of these weights for as long as I can remember," shared another. "What I really love about them is that you have four weight sizes in one dumbbell. These are so easy to move throughout the house and they take up considerably less room which was the selling point for me. This dumbbell set has a nice rubber grip handle, which is more comfortable than my current hard rubber dumbbell set. The plastic tray is a nice place to keep them stored without having to worry about losing any of the weight plates or getting damaged."
And if the price tag of this adjustable dumbbell is a bit beyond what you'd be comfortable paying, luckily you can snag the Nice C Adjustable Dumbbell Weight Pair (Buy It, from $43, amazon.com) for a fraction of the price from Amazon as well. Regardless of which option you choose, adjustable dumbbells can benefit your at-home fitness routine in so many ways.