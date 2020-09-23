One reviewer wrote: "I have never seen such a clever design for a dumbbell — I guess system is what you would call it? This is sooo convenient! It is basically five to six dumbbells in one. (And I say five to six because the bar itself is somewhat heavy which could be used as a starting point for some people) but it takes the space of just one! Depending on the exercise, you can chose the amount of weight you want, and if you need more or less just place the dumbbell into its "dock" and either add or remove weight!"