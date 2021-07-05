The Best Cardio Equipment for an At-Home Workout

Best Home Treadmill: Echelon Stride

The Echelon Stride is a connected treadmill that is a fraction of the cost — and folds to a fraction of the size — of its high-priced competition. Garage Gym Reviews gave it a perfect score in footprint and portability due to the Stride's 156-pound frame (which is pretty light for a treadmill) and easy auto-folding technology that makes the machine just 10.25 inches deep.

The Stride also brings personal training into your home through the Echelon United fitness app, which has on-demand, heart pumping workout programs for all fitness levels. The accompanying app is an added cost, and there is no fancy display on the Stride. You have to use your own tablet to stream your workouts, which is why it's so affordable. (Related: The Best Treadmills Under $1,000 to Create an At-Home Gym On a Budget)

Score: 4.3/5

Speed and Incline Levels: 0 to12 mph; up to a 10 percent incline

Workouts: 8 built-in workouts and access to the Echelon United app

Trial Period for Returns: 30 days