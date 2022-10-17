The Best Workout Steps to Get Your Blood Pumping

While you might associate workout steps with those aerobic exercises from Jane Fonda VHS tapes circa the 70s and 80s (just Google it, Gen Zers), hear this out. Aerobic step platforms are actually simple and affordable tools to incorporate into your sweat sessions at home. Why? They can be used in a variety of workouts — from cardio to strength training to balance exercises — and help to get your blood flowing and your heart rate up.

Unlike other gym equipment, a workout step is completely uncomplicated (translation: It doesn't take a rocket scientist to understand exactly how to use them). Just set one on the ground in front of you, and step up and down at your own pace. Piece of cake, right? Not to mention, in comparison to bulky home gym items such as stationary bikes and treadmills, aerobic step platforms are super lightweight and portable — so you can move them from room to room with ease.

Workout steps help to get your blood flowing (especially good if you have a sedentary job), and they build endurance and aid in full-body workouts, strengthening your leg muscles and engaging your core. Plus, they usually have a no-slip top for added stability and some even come with risers so that you can adjust the height to increase or decrease the intensity of your workout.

Convinced you need a workout step? Shop the best workout steps and aerobic step platforms on Amazon, according to customer reviews.

The Best Exercise Steps You Can Buy Online: