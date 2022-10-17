Apparel and Gear Workout Gear Equipment The Best Workout Steps to Get Your Blood Pumping They may have been made popular in aerobic classes during the 70s, but workout steps are the one piece of fitness equipment your home gym is currently missing. By Susan Brickell Susan Brickell Instagram Susan Brickell (she/her) is the associate editorial director of commerce for travel, overseeing news and deals coverage on Travel + Leisure and leading the content direction of a team of commerce writers. Prior to this, she held the position of senior editor at Shape and Health, heading commerce coverage for both brands for nearly 2 years. With more than 10 years of experience in the editorial world as a market editor and writer, her work spans a variety of topics including beauty, lifestyle, home, health, and travel. She holds an M.F.A. degree in nonfiction writing from Sarah Lawrence College and a B.A. degree in creative writing from Florida State University. When she's not putting a pair of comfy shoes, workout leggings, or new eye cream to the test, you can find her hiking U.S. national parks, planning her next surf trip, or spending time with her dog, Ollie. Shape's editorial guidelines Published on October 17, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Getty Images While you might associate workout steps with those aerobic exercises from Jane Fonda VHS tapes circa the 70s and 80s (just Google it, Gen Zers), hear this out. Aerobic step platforms are actually simple and affordable tools to incorporate into your sweat sessions at home. Why? They can be used in a variety of workouts — from cardio to strength training to balance exercises — and help to get your blood flowing and your heart rate up. Unlike other gym equipment, a workout step is completely uncomplicated (translation: It doesn't take a rocket scientist to understand exactly how to use them). Just set one on the ground in front of you, and step up and down at your own pace. Piece of cake, right? Not to mention, in comparison to bulky home gym items such as stationary bikes and treadmills, aerobic step platforms are super lightweight and portable — so you can move them from room to room with ease. The 11 Best Resistance Bands for At-Home Workouts Workout steps help to get your blood flowing (especially good if you have a sedentary job), and they build endurance and aid in full-body workouts, strengthening your leg muscles and engaging your core. Plus, they usually have a no-slip top for added stability and some even come with risers so that you can adjust the height to increase or decrease the intensity of your workout. Convinced you need a workout step? Shop the best workout steps and aerobic step platforms on Amazon, according to customer reviews. The Best Workout Bench to Add to Your Home Gym The Best Exercise Steps You Can Buy Online: Best Overall: Yes4All Adjustable Aerobic Step Platform Best Value: Tone Fitness Aerobic Step Platform Best for Outdoor Workouts: KLB Sport 31″ Adjustable Aerobic Workout Stepper Best Quality: The Step Original Aerobic Platform 01 of 04 Best Overall: Yes4All Adjustable Aerobic Step Platform Buy It, $47 What You'll Love: A best-selling aerobic step on Amazon, this workout step has a slip-resistant top and is made of a shock-absorbing polyethylene material, which can support up to 300 pounds. The exercise step platform can be adjusted to an elevation of four inches, six inches, and eight inches (by using risers) to make your workout a bit more challenging. Also nice: The millennial pink shade means it's cute enough to not have to stash it away if you're short on storage space. Customers Say: "I added this stepper to my home gym and I love it," wrote one reviewer. "Step aerobics is a great cardio workout I use mine with and without the risers. It's very durable and easy to move throughout my small gym. I stack it on the wall to save space" Buy It: Yes4All Adjustable Aerobic Step Platform, from $53, amazon.com 02 of 04 Best Value: Tone Fitness Aerobic Step Platform AMAZON Buy It, $22 What You'll Love: Perfect for all fitness levels, this lightweight workout step has a grippy surface and can be adjusted to two height levels — four or six inches from the ground. The step exerciser also has nonskid feet, which provide extra stability and help to protect your floors at home. Not only does it boast more than 700 five-star reviews, but it also ranks within the top five of Amazon's most wished for step platforms and Amazon's best-selling workout steps. Customers Say: "LOVE my new stepper. Been doing the T20 Beachbody workouts now for 3 weeks and love this step," wrote one reviewer. "It's flat for when you sit on it or put your hands on it for push ups/planks, etc. It's sturdy too and easy to move. I absolutely love this stepper and highly recommend it for exercisers." 03 of 04 Best for Outdoor Workouts: KLB Sport 31" Adjustable Aerobic Workout Stepper AMAZON Buy It, $33 What You'll Love: Made of durable, crack-resistant plastic, this exercise step has a no-slip surface and a height that can be adjusted from four, six, or eight inches. Use it for everything from push-ups and planks to lunges and squats. Plus, the exercise step is super lightweight, so you can easily move from outdoors to indoors if your workout is getting too hot and sweaty. Customers Say: "When I couldn't afford a treadmill but wanted a way to get my step count up indoors during the winter without walking in circles, I picked this - it's great. I use it all the time, and it's a great size to vary the types of steps done. Handy and portable - a great inexpensive alternative for those who would otherwise purchase a treadmill for walking," shared a customer. 04 of 04 Best Quality: The Step Original Aerobic Platform AMAZON Buy It, $90 What You'll Love: It might be a splurge, but this aerobic step platform is made of a durable, high-density material that ensures shock-absorption (to help keep tension off your joints) and it'll last through every step exercise — unlike cheaper-made options that crack under the pressure of a tough workout. The step for exercise has a grippy top and can be adjusted from four inches to eight inches using the included risers. Customers Say: "This step is fantastic !" wrote one reviewer. "It took me forever to find what I was looking for. I finally went ahead and purchased this one and it is perfect for what I am needing. I do all kinds of exercises with it. Definitely recommend!" Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit