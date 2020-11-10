If you've taken a trampoline class at a studio, there's a good chance you were jumping on JumpSport trampoline. If you want to continue to take advantage outside of class, you can take a cue from Goldie Hawn and add one to your home gym setup. The Jumpsport 350 has curved legs designed for extra stability, so you don't have to worry that it might budge as you're jumping. Its mat is attached with adjustable bungee cords that stretch farther than standard cords. They can reach three levels of firmness, so you can personalize it based on your weight and whether you prefer a deeper or shallower bounce.