After you drop a ton of cash on a high-tech Peloton Bike — or even a no-frills stationary bike — the last thing you want to do is spend even more money on accessories, including those high-end clip-in shoes and a cushy seat.
While those add-ons can wait until the next paycheck hits your bank account, others are musts from the get-go, including a bike mat. These yoga mat-like pieces of foam are designed to protect your floor from skid marks, scratches, and sweat; keep the bike stable as you drop in and out of the saddle; and absorb the loud vibrations the bike creates as you reach higher and higher RPMs. Note: You could likely use your average workout mat in a pinch, but bike mats are typically made from harder, higher-density foam. Yoga mats are usually made from lighter foam that might squish down or not be supportive enough to stabilize heavy equipment. Plus, not all yoga mats are waterproof or water-resistant (like most bike mats are), so any falling sweat might get trapped. (That said, you'll need another yoga or exercise mat — that's not trapped under your bike — if you want to do strength or core workouts next to your Peloton.)
If you're using a Peloton Bike, though, you'll need to do a bit more digging to find a mat that fits your machine to a T. The Peloton Bike is 48-inches long and 24-inches wide, so you'll need a mat that's at least that size. But to ensure all the sweat that drips off your forehead hits the mat — not your carpet — opt for one that's more than 60-inches long, or the length of the bike from tip to tail.
Don't feel like doing the necessary online sleuthing? Not to worry — this guide to the best Peloton mats will help you find one that works for your home gym space *and* budget.
Size: 72" L x 36" W
Peloton's very own bike mat is the largest of the bunch, coming in at 72 inches long and 36 inches wide. If you're using your stationary bike on a carpeted floor, this mat will provide extra stability and prevent you from rocking all over the place while you tap it back. Plus, this Peloton mat is super easy to clean with a disinfecting wipe, so you don't need to worry about your living space smelling like a musty locker room. (Related: The Worst Mistakes You Can Make at Your Indoor Cycling Exercise Class)
Buy It: Peloton Bike Mat, $59, onepeloton.com
Size: 72" L x 30" W
If getting your apartment's security deposit back is a top priority, add this Peloton mat to your workout space. The hefty 15.5lb mat is made of high-density, 3mm-thick foam and has a non-slip bottom, so you don't need to worry about it shifting — and your bike destroying your floor — while you power through a 30-minute workout. The bike mat is also waterproof, so your sweat drips can be cleaned off in a jiffy. The mat's one drawback? Its surface is a bit slippery, so you won't be able to use it with lightweight equipment that can easily slide around, such as bike trainers or rollers.
Buy It: CyclingDeal Bike Mat, $68, amazon.com
Size: 60" L x 30" W
Just like other varieties, this Peloton mat protects your floor from scrapes, provides stability, and minimizes any vibrations that might come from your stationary bike. And those features, combined with its bargain of a price tag, are exactly why one Peloton user says the mat has been a "welcome addition" to their home gym. "It looks nice, seems to be well-made, and does all the things I wanted it to do," they add. "My bike fits perfectly on this, with room all around the sides, so I'm less worried about damaging our floors every time I get off the bike with my cleats on. Overall, I think this would fit most at-home stationary bikes, and I think this will do a good job for quite a while." (Tight on space? Add this folding stationary bike to your sweat sesh zone.)
Buy It: SuperMats Bike Mat, $28, amazon.com
Size: 48" L x 24" W
With more than 7,700 five-star reviews, this Peloton mat is sure to get the job done right. The piece is made of high-density, grippy foam, which will help keep your hardwood or tile in perfect condition and can be cleaned up post-workout with just a damp cloth. Plus, reviewers note that it's the perfect size for the Peloton Bike and can stand up to plenty of hard-core Peloton classes each week. "I've had it for a full year, and I ride 4-5 times per week, and this mat looks as good as the day I received it," writes one Amazon shopper. "I wipe it down with a homemade spray of witch hazel and essential oils after each ride. It has held up well, even with my bike cleats stepping on it. Totally satisfied with this mat."
Buy It: Sunny Health & Fitness Bike Mat, $18, amazon.com
Size: 60" L x 30" W
As "Amazon's Choice bike mat," this piece of gear has nearly 8,000 perfect reviews — and for good reason. The Peloton mat is made of high-density foam to keep your floors squeaky clean and is moisture resistant, so it won't become soaked with sweat 10 minutes into a HIIT workout. (FYI, you can use it under a treadmill, too.) And if you're still not sure about the bike mat's capabilities, just listen to Peloton users themselves: "[The mat] holds my Peloton well with no creases and holds the weight well," wrote one reviewer. "This is really well made and by the looks of it it will last long…Will certainly buy again for placing other equipment." (Related: The Best Peloton Instructor to Match Your Workout Style)
Buy It: BalanceFrom High-Density Bike Mat, $37, amazon.com
Size: 84" L x 36" W
This Peloton mat has all the qualities you'd typically find in a bike mat, such as a grippy surface to prevent the mat from slipping and a thick foam to prevent floor damage. But its unique folding design gives it a leg up on the competition; the mat is divided into seven 12-inch folds, so you can adjust it to be as short or long as you please. This feature will be even more useful if you decide to swap your stationary bike for a treadmill or rowing machine — which will require a longer mat — down the line. And considering one reviewer's mat has lasted more than nine years, it's a smart investment to make.
Buy It: Stamina Fold-to-Fit Bike Mat, $38, amazon.com