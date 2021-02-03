While those add-ons can wait until the next paycheck hits your bank account, others are musts from the get-go, including a bike mat. These yoga mat-like pieces of foam are designed to protect your floor from skid marks, scratches, and sweat; keep the bike stable as you drop in and out of the saddle; and absorb the loud vibrations the bike creates as you reach higher and higher RPMs. Note: You could likely use your average workout mat in a pinch, but bike mats are typically made from harder, higher-density foam. Yoga mats are usually made from lighter foam that might squish down or not be supportive enough to stabilize heavy equipment. Plus, not all yoga mats are waterproof or water-resistant (like most bike mats are), so any falling sweat might get trapped. (That said, you'll need another yoga or exercise mat — that's not trapped under your bike — if you want to do strength or core workouts next to your Peloton.)