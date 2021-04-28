If you have limited space for a home gym, a folding bike can be a real game-changer. This option from Exerpeutic may not have tons of bells and whistles, but more than 2,700 Amazon shoppers have given it a five-star rating, saying it has a “solid feel [and] smooth performance” and that they’re “very impressed” by the quality, especially given the budget-friendly price. It features eight levels of resistance and includes a digital screen that tracks distance, calories, time, speed, and heart rate. (Related: This Affordable Folding Exercise Bike Is Perfect for At-Home Workouts)

“And as far as getting a really good workout on this bike is concerned, by the time I'm hitting levels 4 and 5 I'm really feeling it and need to have a small hand towel nearby to use along with about 24 ounces of water for a 60 minute workout,” said one user. “The seat is very comfortable and the back support is wonderful. I don't find myself dreading the idea of finally getting to 60 minutes because of the comfortable seat and back. It's so quiet to the point that you don't have to raise your TV volume if you like to work out that way.”