The 8 Best Treadmills Under $500, According to Customer Reviews

Building a complete home gym was most likely not on your 2020 to-do list this year. However, neither was stockpiling toilet paper, making a sourdough starter, or finally checking out the hype that is Game of Thrones. If you are someone who likes to stay active and exercise, one of the significant changes you probably made this year was to turn a room in your home into a makeshift fitness studio.

Investing in athletic tools, including resistance bands, kettlebells, and core sliders, is an affordable way to amp up your workouts, but if your go-to gym is indefinitely closed, you might be considering dropping big bucks on a machine, such as a treadmill, to satisfy your cardio goals. While you may have taken your walk or run routine outdoors for the warmer months, now that the temperatures are dropping, the odds of indoor workouts being in your future are pretty strong. (Related: No-Running Cardio Workout You Can Do at Home)

Why would you want to pull the trigger on a piece of equipment, such as a treadmill? The benefits of cardio are vast; it has been shown to lower blood pressure, regulate blood sugar, reduce chronic pain, relieve stress, boost mood, help you get a better night's rest, and can do wonders for your skin. While running can help you shed some pounds quicker, walking daily to get your heart rate up is beneficial to your health, as well. Whether you're into sprints or power walking, a treadmill can help you get your blood pumping at home, whether you're social distancing or just wanting to sneak in a sweat session on your lunch break.

The good news is that you can find treadmill models without the thousand dollar price tag. In fact, keep scrolling for the 10 best treadmills under $500 that function just as well as their pricier counterparts, according to customer reviews. (Related: The Best Treadmills Under $1,000 to Create an At-Home Gym On a Budget)

Sunny Health & Fitness Folding Treadmill

Image zoom Credit: AMAZON

Nine built-in workout programs offer varied workouts to shake up your routine, while quick speed buttons easily accessible on the handrails allow you to reach the maximum 9 miles per hour speed. The treadmill features a digital monitor that tracks your speed, time, distance, pulse, and calories burned to help you track your fitness goals, and it also boasts a holder for your water bottle and a rest stand for your tablet to make multitasking while you workout even easier. Also nice: It has a soft drop system, so that when you unfold the treadmill, it won't slam onto or damage your floor.

One reviewer shared how they turned this into a walking desk. "I did a bunch of research prior to purchasing this one as I didn't want to spend a ton of money but I also wanted to be able to run on my treadmill and not have it fall apart. This one works great and I also double as using it as a walking desk as I work from home. Great way to get exercise but also work at the same time :)"

Goplus Electric Treadmill Touchable Wireless

Image zoom

If you're worried about a piece of equipment taking up too much precious space in your house or apartment, this machine can fit right under your desk or bed. A sturdy frame and flexible wheels make it easy to roll from wherever you choose to store it to your living room or office for a quick jaunt. The LED touch display on the front allows you to track your time, speed, distance, and calories burned, and the treadmill also comes with a remote for easy controlling. (Related: This Affordable Folding Exercise Bike Is Perfect for At-Home Workouts)

"This under desk walking treadmill is way better than I thought," one happy buyer wrote. "First of all, I am not a big fan of running... Since I don't run a lot, walking is good exercise. This treadmill is designated for walking. Compared to the traditional treadmill, this walking treadmill is really compact, and it won't waste your space... Also, it is light to move."

SereneLife Smart Digital Folding Treadmill

Image zoom Credit: AMAZON

This treadmill has three built-in programs to meet your exercise goals, and has an easy-to-read display which tracks your speed, time, distance, and calories burned. It also has a built-in stereo speaker so you can jam out to your favorite playlists via the USB flash and SD card readers with the MP3 digital audio playback function. But what makes this treadmill as good as other options at triple the price is that it connects with the FitShow app that streams personalized workouts and competitions, records your stats, and more. Portable and foldable, this is one purchase you will not regret.

A customer review said: "I personally enjoy how effortlessly we are able to control the elevation of the treadmill. Furthermore, I found the assemblage to be fast and straightforward. It took me approximately a maximum of 10 minutes to piece together. Although the treadmill may look small, anyone can use it to exercise. It does not consume an access amount of space and it is a good fit for any room, including apartment bedrooms."

Xterra Fitness TR150 Folding Treadmill

Image zoom Credit: AMAZON

The best-selling treadmill on Amazon, you really can't beat the price point. Those who tend to have impactful strides will appreciate the technology of the added cushion when their sneakers hit the deck. The large LCD screen tracks your workout feedback including time, speed, distance, calories, & pulse, and the hand pulse grips on both sides of the handrail — rather than a thumb grip — were favorite highlights to owners. Easy access speed keys allow the speed to accelerate quickly when your favorite song flips on your playlist. If you prefer to workout in front of the tv, the sound of the machine is low, giving you no reason to pump the volume.

One buyer returned to comment after owning the Xterra Fitness TR150 for two years to say that it works just as good as it did the day she bought it. "The motor still sounds as new as the day I assembled it, the tread still moves smoothly, and all the buttons and programs still work flawlessly."

Gymax 2-in-1 Under Desk Treadmill

Image zoom Credit: AMAZON

This 2-in-1 folding treadmill has two sport modes, which can be used as a running treadmill or an under desk walking treadmill. It boasts a touch screen LED display to monitor your data in real time, has a super quiet motor so you can simultaneously Zoom or watch Netflix, and has a remote control and safety key to immediately shut it down in an emergency. Available in colors like red, green, and gold, this a standout amongst all the black machines on the market, and also has convenient transport wheels so that you can effortlessly move it from room to room.

For those whose workout playlist is crucial, one walker commented: "This treadmill can play music!! The belt moves smoothly and it has a nice light padding that feels nice to walk on. The only thing is that the treadmill doesn't incline which I don't necessarily need as this is to lose weight and not do high training for my legs. It is controlled more with a remote and the handles can fold down to put away if you want. The width and length are perfect for me who is about 200lbs and 5'11. Awesome function and quality!"

FYC Folding Treadmill for Home Electric Workout

Image zoom Credit: AMAZON

Apartment dwellers listen up: This folding treadmill has all the requirements you would need for a small space with neighbors. It easily folds up, rolls from room to room, and is lightweight enough to store beneath a couch or bed. Plus, it's incredibly quiet, so no need to worry that your neighbors will hear you sprinting to Lady Gaga. It has 12 programmed preset training plans, a top-notch LED display that tracks your time, speed, distance, steps, and calories burned, and it also has a resting place on the rack for your iPad or iPhone so you can stay on top of work or important calls. (Related: 6 Folding Bikes That Won’t Take Up Your Whole Living Room)

If you are someone whose daily steps have decreased since WFH, this helped one reviewer get her mojo back: "Have your steps gone from meh to eeh!!!!! Has your fitbit been sitting in the drawer to avoid the shameful statistics your new covid routine is adding to your steps history? Do you want to walk but live in the hottest place on earth during it's hottest month??? This my friends is the answer.....I freaking love it and it's cheap and weighs 60 lbs folds up and has wheels!!!"

UMAY Portable Treadmill with Foldable Wheels

Image zoom Credit: AMAZON

Noisy treads can be distracting during your workout, not to mention annoying to anyone else in your home or living below you if in an apartment or condo. If a low sound level is of utmost importance, this treadmill is your answer. The insulating layer on the track offers a quiet experience and also provides shock absorption to limit the impact on your body and legs by up to 40 percent in comparison to running on asphalt, according to a study. It also has a grippy surface, ensuring you don't slip or slide and stay upright your entire workout. It has two folding frames and two wheels so you can easily move it when you need to.

One owner bought this to use in their office cubicle: "This treadmill is super easy to use, works great, and is actually pretty quiet! Only the people right next to me can hear anything. The motor doesn't make any noise, but there is some light sound from the belt moving and my actual walking."

OppsDecor Folding Electric Treadmill

Image zoom Credit: AMAZON

A highly-rated piece of exercise equipment for under $300 does actually exist. Easy to assembly, operate, and store, this treadmill has a wide, durable running belt and a powerful yet quiet motor, so you can sneak in a quick workout while your child (or partner or roommate) is napping. It also has a LCD Screen to capture your speed, time, distance, and calories burned, and a wireless pulse sensor that monitors your heart rate while you walk or run. (Related: How to Find the Best Face Mask for Workouts)