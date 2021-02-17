As a Plus-Size Person, I Never Thought I’d Find a Comfortable Exercise Bike — Until I Found This

So why, exactly, does this particular model feel like the perfect option for those living in larger bodies? For starters, the frame itself is sturdy. It comes in one big piece (save for the handlebars and seat), and every piece on the frame of the bike feels like it's built to last. Additionally, unlike the super-skinny, rock hard bike seats that can be uncomfortable for bigger bodies, this seat has some width and cushion to it. I'm not going to say I wasn't in pain after 30 minutes of use, but it wasn't because of the seat. (Related: The Best Heart Rate Monitors for Peloton — and Any Other Bike)