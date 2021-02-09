If your home is tripling as your living quarters, office, and gym right now, it can still be difficult to find a balance between work and exercise — even if your commute is simply hoisting yourself off the living room couch and walking over to the treadmill or yoga mat unrolled in your bedroom. So when you find a piece of fitness equipment that allows you to do both simultaneously, it's understandably time to freak out.
The FlexiSpot adjustable exercise bike desk (Buy It, $350, was $400, amazon.com) first gained the attention of TikTok users back in October and the viral video showcasing the bike desk now has a whopping 2.4 million likes, which has caused it to consistently sell out on Amazon. What makes it so cool? For starters, its innovative design allows you to be productive in the office while getting in a low-impact workout without leaving your workstation. (Related: The Best Peloton Bike Alternatives On Amazon, According to Reviews)
It features an adjustable compact desktop that can hold a laptop, notebook, and your phone, making it easy to cycle and take notes. Plus, the pedals are super quiet, so you can keep moving while in a virtual meeting without being a distraction to your colleagues. With eight resistance levels, you can increase or decrease the intensity of your workout, making it a great choice for families or roommates who are at different fitness and skill levels. It even tracks your calories and miles so you can view your progress and set personal goals.
Buy It: FlexiSpot Adjustable Exercise Bike Desk, $350, was $400, amazon.com
On top of being a TikTok sensation, the viral desk bike has earned hundreds of five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers for its unique design. Satisfied customers claim it's the secret to staying healthy while working a desk job where you're sitting a majority of the day.
"The FlexiSpot Bike Desk might be the most rewarding purchase I have ever made personally and professionally," wrote one five-star reviewer. "Within a week, it paid for itself many times over through my increased productivity."
"You can adjust the resistance level from extremely easy where you don't even notice you're pedaling to way more resistance where it feels like a workout," another said. "If you have it at level [one] it almost feels like you're coasting. I keep the tension between 2-4 while working for some resistance, but to where I can still concentrate without thinking about pedaling."
Not only is this exercise bike great for full-time desk jobs, but it's also a good way to keep moving while taking online classes. If you've been searching for a way to stay active while remaining productive during the workday, the FlexiSpot adjustable desk bike might be the perfect solution. While the bike is usually sold out, it's luckily back in stock and on sale for $350 for a limited time. But hurry — the sale won't last long, and given its popularity, the bike will likely go out of stock again soon, so get your hands on it while you can.