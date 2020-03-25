This Affordable Folding Exercise Bike Is Perfect for At-Home Workouts

If you're working from home or currently spending a lot more time indoors than usual (thanks to the coronavirus), you might be on the hunt for ways to stay fit—while, of course, killing time, staying sane, and de-stressing.

Whether you're an avid cyclist, are missing your favorite spin class, or are itching for something new to get your heart racing, you can reap the benefits of cardio from your living room with an exercise bike. These nifty pieces of equipment deliver low-impact cardio workouts, while helping you to break a sweat and burn calories. (Related: The 30-Minute Spinning Workout You Can Do On Your Own)

While stationary bikes are known to be expensive (like, thousands of $$$), you don't need to make a huge investment on a quality bike. Enter: The XTERRA Fitness FB150 Folding Exercise Bike (Buy It, $130, walmart.com). With an X-frame silhouette and thick steel tubing, it feels more sturdy than you'd expect. The pulse grips in the handlebars monitor your heart rate, and the easy-to-read LCD window tracks your speed, distance, time, and calories burned. You can even manually control the eight levels of resistance via a large dial tension knob (just like in your spin class!), making it ideal for both newbies and seasoned riders.

Also thoughtful? This bike boasts a comfy, plush seat, padded handlebars, and adjustable straps on the foot pedals for a customized, no-slip fit. Not to mention, it has a smooth and quiet belt drive system, so you won't disturb family members, roommates, or your significant other while you sneak in a cardio sesh. (Related: At-Home Exercise Bikes That Deliver a Killer Workout)

If you're thinking, how on earth will this fit in my tiny apartment, just wait—this bike is surprisingly perfect for city dwellers because it can fold up. The XTERRA Fitness Bike conveniently packs down and can be stored away in a closet, office, or discreetly behind your bedroom door—only taking up 16.75” x 18” of floor space when not in use. And the lightweight design and built-in wheels make moving it around a breeze. (Related: Multitasking Can Make You Quicker on a Stationary Bike)

With over 100 five-star reviews on Walmart, it's earned a 4.7 rating from customers. Despite the insanely cheap price tag, you get a ton of cool features and it does "everything an expensive bike does," according to one shopper. Another noted that it totally delivered on comfort: "No knee or back pain after using and plenty of booty room." A buyer who lives in a cold climate said that "this bike is a reasonably priced way to get a workout inside." Multiple reviewers commented on how it's easy to operate it, compact ("takes up very little room and folds up for easy storage in closet or corner"), and quiet enough to Netflix and spin with no issues.

If you're looking for a way to diversify your at-home fitness routine or want to sneak in a cardio session on your lunch break while working from home, add the XTERRA Fitness FB150 Folding Exercise Bike to your shopping cart for just $130.