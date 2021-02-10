This Home Exercise Bike Has Been My Saving Grace During the Pandemic

Also like its more expensive counterpart, my MYX bike has an attached digital screen that swivels 360 degrees to make it easy to take other classes, including strength training or dance cardio. Participating in these off-the-bike workouts has been such a game-changer as far as my workouts and mental health go. I'm able to stretch and meditate with the MYX instructors when I need something at a slower pace, then jump on the bike for a high-intensity workout when I really want to sweat. Peloton only has this rotating screen option on their Bike+ model with prices starting at $2,495.