This Home Exercise Bike Has Been My Saving Grace During the Pandemic

For nearly a year, I've been in survival mode. Since last March, I've been working from home, raising my two boys, and teetering on the edge of sanity. But there are several things I rely on to prevent burnout (even if just temporarily): keeping my home organized, taking much-needed mental health breaks, and prioritizing workouts.
I found the latter to be the most challenging. Working out at home without a class or instructor was something I could do pre-pandemic, but I just didn't have the mental capacity to motivate myself during the quarantine. So when I was given the opportunity to try the MYX Fitness bike (Buy It, $1,299, myxfitness.com), I didn't hesitate, hoping this would be the motivational push I needed to get back into an exercise routine.
Stationary bikes have become all the rage since the OG Peloton exercise bike hit the market several years ago. And I'll admit, I've been wanting to try it for just as long, but I couldn't bring myself to shell out that kind of money. (As it turns out, many others are also searching for affordable options — several Peloton-alternative home exercise bikes have recently popped up.)
When I first got the MYX bike, I was excited to learn that it was pretty similar to a Peloton in ways I knew I would enjoy: both have large screens, offer on-demand classes, and have clip-in foot pedals. The biggest bonus for me though was that I could do so much more than just cycle with it.
Also like its more expensive counterpart, my MYX bike has an attached digital screen that swivels 360 degrees to make it easy to take other classes, including strength training or dance cardio. Participating in these off-the-bike workouts has been such a game-changer as far as my workouts and mental health go. I'm able to stretch and meditate with the MYX instructors when I need something at a slower pace, then jump on the bike for a high-intensity workout when I really want to sweat. Peloton only has this rotating screen option on their Bike+ model with prices starting at $2,495.
Aside from the class offerings, I like that the MYX bike utilizes a heart rate monitor, which came included with the bike. It tracks your heart rate to help you achieve different intensity levels based on your individual cardiovascular fitness, while a Peloton uses cadence and resistance to track output. There's no leaderboard on the MYX bike for those who aren't motivated by competition. And if you're not sure where to begin, try the SmartMYX feature, which guides you through personalized workouts based on your fitness goals.
The Peloton bike is definitely an elite bike and offers a ton of resistance on its flywheel — not to mention Peloton instructors are practically superstars — but if you're looking for great home workouts with various class options, no matter your fitness level, I'd definitely recommend the MYX bike. Plus, it saves you a few hundred dollars while you're at it. I feel stronger and more clear-headed since bringing this bike into my quarantine home, and it's safe to say this bike has been a pandemic lifesaver for me!
Buy It: MYX Fitness Bike, $1,299, myxfitness.com