Peloton's New Bike+ Makes It Easier Than Ever to Combine Cardio and Strength Training

Still looking for ways to up your at-home workout game? Peloton has heard your calls. The boutique fitness brand is now offering some pretty sweet incentives to add its cult-favorite bike or treadmill (or both, if you're fancy) to your home gym setup.

Not only can you snag an original Peloton bike for cheaper than ever before, but you can also get the new Peloton Bike+, an upgraded version with more bells and whistles than its predecessor.

And if indoor cycling isn't your thing, Peloton is rolling out a brand new treadmill at half the cost of its OG model, providing (slightly) more budget-friendly ways to get in on the home gym trend. (Related: 10 Amazon Buys to Build a DIY Home Gym for Under $250)

Here's the scoop: The cost of the original Peloton Bike has now dropped 15 percent to $1,895 (a price cut of $350), and the monthly financing rate is now $49 (a price cut of $9) per month. Sounds like a pretty sweet deal, right?

But if you're in the market for something shiny and new, the brand just added the Peloton Bike+ to its lineup. The Bike+ offers a larger screen than the original Peloton Bike, as well as enhanced speakers for more optimal sound quality, and a new feature called the "auto-follow digital resistance system," which automatically changes the bike's resistance depending on the teacher's instructions and your target metrics. The new Bike+ also integrates with Apple GymKit, meaning you can seamlessly sync your movements and metrics to your Apple Watch. (Related: The Amazon Halo Fitness Tracker Detects Your Body Fat Percentage and Tone of Voice)

For fans of Peloton's strength, yoga, stretching, and meditation classes, the new Bike+ screen can also be adjusted, rotated, and tilted for easier viewing during full-body workouts off the bike — making the Bike+ a solid choice for those who like to combine cardio and strength training at home. Keep an eye out for Peloton's new Bike Bootcamp classes with instructors Robin Arzon, Jess Sims, and Cody Rigsby. Launching September 15, the classes will fuse cycling and strength training into one intense workout, available on both the original Bike and the new Bike+.

The Bike+ will set you back $2,495, with an option for 0 percent APR financing for $64 per month for 39 months. As with the original Peloton Bike, you can also try the Bike+ with a free 30-day home trial before committing to the purchase.

For those who prefer to get their cardio on the treadmill instead of the bike, fear not: There's something here for you, too. If the $4,295 price tag of the original Peloton Tread (now called the Peloton Tread+) always gave you pause, the brand will soon offer a more affordable version of its signature treadmill. In early 2021, Peloton will launch the new Peloton Tread, which will include all the same features as its OG counterpart, but at 50 percent of the price ($2,495 — the same price as the new Bike+).

The major bonus (aside from the lower price) is that the new Tread will be 6 inches in length and 10 inches in height smaller than the Tread+ — a key detail for those who may or may not have considered sacrificing their couch to make space for home workout equipment.