Calling all runners! Amazon's best-selling treadmill, the NordicTrack T Series Treadmill, is on sale for Prime Day. The popular piece of home fitness equipment is currently 30 percent off — that's nearly $200 of savings. It usually costs $649, but you can order the treadmill for $454 right now. The catch? This deal will only last a few more hours, so you don't have time to waste.

If you're in the market for a treadmill to add to your home gym, this option is one of the best, according to thousands of customer reviews, its best-seller status on Amazon, and Shape's list of the best treadmills under $1,000. It measures 36 inches wide and 73.5 inches in length with a height of 54 inches. It's also foldable for practical storage, so you can save space when it's not in use. The treadmill offers incline control from zero to 10 percent and speed control of zero to 10 miles per hour. (Related: The 10 Best Compact Treadmills for Walking and Running)

It has NordicTrack's signature FlexSelect cushioning to soften the impact you experience with each step, which protects your joints and simulates the feeling of running on a road while you run on the belt, according to the brand's product description. And for added safety, NordicTrack's treadmill uses self-cooling technology in its motor.

Even better, when you purchase the treadmill, you'll receive a free 30-day membership to iFit, a fitness program that offers thousands of live and on-demand workouts to stream. You can do full-body training off the treadmill, studio classes at home, and workouts filmed all over the world for an immersive experience.

The best-selling treadmill has more than 18,000 five-star ratings and 4,000 five-star reviews on Amazon. Some shoppers were reluctant to invest in an expensive at-home treadmill, but were ultimately happy with what they bought, according to their reviews. (See: How to Set Up a Home Gym You'll Actually Want to Workout In)

"After years of contemplating buying a treadmill but always deciding it wasn't worth the money since I'd rather run outside and had access to them at the gym, I started looking seriously a few weeks ago," explained one reviewer. "I've had it a week and I've used it almost every day. I love it! I can't believe I waited so long to get it! As an avid runner, an athlete, and half marathoner this treadmill is perfect."

Note that the treadmill does require assembly, but many reviewers say they were able to set it up without problems. Either way, the NordicTrack treadmill comes at a great price during the final hours of Amazon Prime Day. If you've been waiting to invest in a big-ticket item such as this, now's the time. Head to Amazon to buy this treadmill while it's 30 percent off.