A New Consumer Warning Urges Parents and Pet-Owners to Stop Using the Peloton Tread+

After "dozens of incidents," the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission's calling for use to halt entirely, but how risky are the machines, really?

If you're one of the many people who own a Peloton treadmill and are a parent or pet owner, you might want to listen up. On Saturday, April 17, the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission issued a warning about the danger that the Peloton Tread+'s poses to small children and pets.

The CPSC's "urgent warning" comes just weeks after Peloton CEO John Foley responded to news that a child died in an accident involving the Peloton Tread+. "While we are aware of only a small handful of incidents involving the Tread+ where children have been hurt, each one is devastating to all of us at Peloton, and our hearts go out to the families involved," Foley says in a letter, continuing on to implore Peloton Tread+ owners to keep children and pets away from their machines and to store the safety key out of reach when not using the device. (FYI — you can't turn on Peleton's treadmill without the safety key.)

Following this fatal incident, the CPSC launched an investigation into the equipment — something that, according to the organization's recent statement, is ongoing. Currently, the CPSC is investigating 39 reports of incidents caused by the Peloton Tread+ that have involved "children becoming entrapped, pinned, and pulled under the rear roller of the product." As such, the CPSC "urges" consumers with children and/or pets at home to "stop using the product immediately." (This video shows how it happened to one child; fair warning that some people might the video disturbing.)

Now, Peloton has issued a statement in response to the CPSC's new warning. "Peloton cares deeply about the safety of its Members and one of its core values is putting Members first," it reads. "The company is troubled by the Consumer Product Safety Commission's (CPSC) unilateral press release about the Peloton Tread+ because it is inaccurate and misleading. There is no reason to stop using the Tread+, as long as all warnings and safety instructions are followed. Children under 16 should never use the Tread+, and Members should keep children, pets, and objects away from the Tread+ at all times."

The company also claims it attempted to release a joint statement with the CPSC, which the agency rejected. "Peloton is disappointed that, despite its offers of collaboration, and despite the fact that the Tread+ complies with all applicable safety standards, CPSC was unwilling to engage in any meaningful discussions with Peloton before issuing its inaccurate and misleading press release," according to the brand's statement.

Clearly, the CPSC and Peloton are at odds over whether the treadmill needs to be taken off the market. And while, at some point during all the back and forth, the CPSC suggested to Peloton that it recall its treadmill, the fitness company has yet to take steps to do that, according to a report from the Washington Post.

"You may also have read news reports suggesting that CPSC believes that we should stop selling or recall the Tread+," reads a new follow-up letter from Foley. "I want to assure you that we have no intention of doing so." CPSC recall requests are typically voluntary, but if a company refuses the voluntary recall, the agency can take legal action to issue a mandatory recall.

So what does this mean for you if you're a Tread+-owner and human/pet parent? The CPSC suggests tucking your treadmill away for the time being and not using it until otherwise instructed. (If you have the brand's bike — or any stationary bike, for that matter — you can continue to use that bad boy.)