The new Peloton Tread will be officially available for purchase in March 2021 — but you can give it a test run in stores right now.

Even before the coronavirus pandemic, Peloton was the leading name in home fitness tech, as arguably the first brand to seamlessly blend the experience of boutique fitness classes with top-line home machinery. Now that the country — really, the world — has resigned to exercising largely at home, the brand's reign has only expanded, with its subscription base nearly doubling in the last year alone.

And Peloton's latest product launch aims to make its devices accessible to even more people: In September, they announced the production of a second treadmill, a smaller and more affordable sibling to their top-of-the-line Tread+. The new machine, simply named the Tread, was forecasted for sale in early 2021, and runners and boot camp obsessives alike have been waiting in anticipation for more deets ever since.

Well, it's finally, OK, almost, here: The Peloton Tread will be available for testing in all U.S. Peloton retail locations beginning November 9 and for sale nationwide starting March 30, 2021.

In case you missed the initial announcement, here are the need-to-know stats about the new device and how it compares to the Tread+:

Price: $2,495 (includes delivery fee) compared to $4,295 for the Tread+. (Not including $39/month subscription for unlimited live and on-demand classes.) Size: 68 inches long, 33 inches wide, and 62 inches tall (with 59 inches of running space) compared to the Tread+ at 72.5 L x 32.5 W x 72 inches T (with 67 inches of running space). Weight: 290 lbs vs. 455lbs for the Tread+.



For that smaller price point and physical footprint, the new Tread offers many of the same features as the rest of the Peloton device family, including a large HD touchscreen, a built-in sound system that rivals that of an actual fitness studio, and access to all of Peloton's live and on-demand classes and tracking metrics (with the subscription, of course).

Image zoom Credit: Peloton

Sure, you could go the less pricey route and try to snag a treadmill on Amazon for less than $1,000 — but it just can't compare to this fine piece of fitness equipment. And if the last year is any indication, home workouts are here to stay, so it's might be time to invest in a quality machine you'll actually use.

Like the Tread+, the new Tread has the same ultra-efficient speed and incline knobs on the side rails, allowing you to dial your speed and incline up and down with ease — so you can hop off for a strength interval, push your sprint pace, or transition to a hill run without having to punch semi-blindly at buttons, throwing off your stride in the process. The knobs also feature jump buttons in the center that automatically add 1 mph speed or 1 percent incline, for fast, incremental adjustments. Both treadmills ditch the plastic front shroud (that bumper/barrier on the front of the running surface) so you can run freely as if you're logging miles outside. (That's actually where most traditional treadmills house the motor; Peloton's product development team worked hard to hide the motor inside the belt in both treadmills so you don't have to worry about limiting your range of motion.)

One key difference is that the new Tread has a traditional running belt while the Tread+ has a shock-absorbing slat belt. This allows the new model to sit lower to the ground and knocks the price a bit lower for people who don't need the most suped-up treadmill. (Related: The 30-Day Treadmill Challenge That's Actually Fun)

Image zoom

"When we started with the Tread+, we were like, alright, if we're going to build a tread, let's build the best," says Tom Cortese, Peloton co-founder and COO. "We focused on this crazy running surface and the slats and the wheels, and innovated this really unique and very special system. But the problem with that system — as comfortable as it is and all the value that it provides — is that it costs a lot of money, and it makes the device bigger and louder. Now that we figured out this formula with the Tread+, we wanted to continue to find ways to be increasingly accessible. So we put all this knowledge that we've built over multiple years of engineering into this type of tread to see if we can bring the same experience onto a classic running surface, bring the cost down, bring the size down, and create a device that can be accessible to more people."

Something went wrong. An error has occurred and your entry was not submitted. Please try again. Close

And though it might not be the ~ Rolls-Royce ~ of treadmills like the Tread+, the result is a sleeker piece of equipment that packs the same quality, well-developed features, and engaging experience as any of Peloton's other devices — but in a small-space and wallet-friendly package.

"If you've ever run on a slat belt and a band belt, you can always feel the difference between the two, but it doesn't take away or alter the great, full-body workout that Peloton offers," says Jess King, an NYC-based Peloton instructor. "It doesn't feel like a large piece of fitness equipment. It feels like something you can put in your home and it won't be obtrusive. I love that it's so accessible and that it'll allow us to welcome more members to the Peloton community and we can all be experiencing the same workout together."

Image zoom Credit: Peloton

So if you've been itching to get your hands on a piece of Peloton equipment, this new Tread might be exactly what you've been waiting for. If you don't want to fork up the cash straight away, you can finance it for $​64/month for 39 months (not including the $39/month subscription). Which, to be fair, is less than a luxury gym membership, or equal to the cost of a couple fancy studio classes; plus, you get to keep the tread in the end. (Related: The Best Streaming Classes for Home Workouts)