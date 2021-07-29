Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Thinking about investing in an indoor cycling bike but not sure which brand is best? Here's some helpful info when comparing the top NordicTrack vs. Peloton bikes and treads.

When you're looking to build out your home gym, trying to decide what equipment to buy let alone from what brands can feel impossible with a new gadget coming out seemingly daily. Still, there are a few brands on the tips of most peoples' tongues, and you are likely trying to decide between those few household names before making the hefty investment.

To dive deeper, you might compare Peloton vs. NordicTrack — two popular brands and worthy opponents vying for that same space in your basement space.

Both companies manufacture exercise bikes and treadmills, both have massive fanbases, and both offer an array of interactive classes led by charismatic instructors. So which is right for you, Peloton or NordicTrack? The below guide can help you determine the pros and cons of both, to help you ultimately make the best decision for your fitness style and routine.

Peloton vs. NordicTrack: The Brands

First, it might be useful to get to know a little more about the brands at play. NordicTrack does have some seniority over Peloton as the brand first started manufacturing exercise equipment back in 1975. Peloton is still somewhat of the new kid on the block, debuting with its first bike in 2013, but has made a serious impact on the at-home fitness industry in its relatively short life. Both companies offer digital memberships, meaning you can access their live and on-demand original workout content on your mobile device without needed access to their proprietary equipment. But if you're really invested in getting the immersive experience on either platform, you'll probably want to invest in either a bike or treadmill.

Peloton vs. NordicTrack: Indoor Cycling Bikes

Because there are so many options to consider, it's easiest to take a closer look at the most recent releases from both companies: NordicTrack's Commercial S22i Studio Cycle and Commercial S15i Studio Cycle bikes and Peloton's Bike and Bike+.

Peloton vs. NordicTrack Indoor Cycling Bike Features

So what exactly do you get for your money when you invest in one of the NordicTrack vs. Peloton bike models? Here's a handy breakdown of some of the best features from each of Peloton's models and two of NordicTrack's newest offerings.

The NordicTrack Commercial S22i Studio Cycle indoor bike has a 22" smart HD touchscreen (that also rotates!) to stream all those iFit classes (which you can access for free for one year as part of your equipment purchase). The model also includes automatic trainer control, meaning the bike will actually adjust your incline, decline, and resistance based on what the workout calls for. The Commercial S22i Studio Cycle also has HD graphics, Bluetooth headphones and heart rate monitor connectivity, two 2-inch digitally amplified speakers. It also has a 10 percent max decline to 20 percent max incline, 22 resistance levels, and the model also includes dual water bottle holders and two 3-pound dumbbells. The NordicTrack Commercial S22i Studio Cycle measures 63" L x 22" W x 60" H, and the total weight of the bike in the box is 203 pounds.

The NordicTrack Commercial S15i Studio Cycle indoor bike has a slightly smaller 14" HD touchscreen, but many of the same specs as the S22i model, including the Bluetooth connectivity and automatic trainer control. It also has the same decline and incline capabilities and number of resistance levels, but takes up a little less space at 60" L x 22" W x 58 H. Its in-box weight is the same as the S22i, however. Both bike models are compatible with standard road bike pedals using SPD cleats and seats. (Related: As a Plus-Size Person, I Never Thought I'd Find a Comfortable Exercise Bike — Until I Found This Model)

Peloton's original Bike has an adjustable, rotating 21.5" HD touchscreen with 360° of movement and delta-compatible aluminum bike pedals. The dimensions of the Bike are 59" L x 53" H x 23" W and the weight out of the box is 135 pounds. The model also has Bluetooth 4.0 connectivity, a 3.5 mm headphone jack, a built-in microphone. Plus, riders can see fitness metrics including power, cadence, resistance, and heart rate, as well as compete alongside other members on a leaderboard throughout their workout.

The newer version from the brand, the Peloton Bike+, also has a rotating HD touchscreen, but it's slightly bigger at 23.8". The sound system is also amplified with 4-channel audio, 2x3 watt tweeters, and 2x10 watt woofers. As with the NordicTrack models detailed above, the Peloton Bike+ has an auto-flow feature that enables the machine to automatically adjust to the instructor's recommended resistance. The Bike+ measures 59" L x 59" H x 22" W and weighs 140 pounds out of the box. (Related: This Stationary Bike Stand Turns Your Outdoor Bike Into a Makeshift Peloton)

Peloton vs. NordicTrack Indoor Cycling Bike Prices

The first thing most comparison shoppers consider — whether looking at Peloton vs. NordicTrack or any other brands — is, of course, cost. The NordicTrack Commercial S22i Studio Cycle is $1,999 (including delivery and assembly) and the Commercial S15i Studio Cycle is $1,599 (including delivery and assembly). The cost of both bikes also covers a 1-Year iFit Family Membership — which means you can add up to four additional, secondary users to your account — and other perks (more on these below) — a value of $396.

Peloton's original Bike comes at $1,895 and the Bike+ is $2,495 — both include delivery and assembly. However, there is a separate membership fee to access classes, which ranges from $13/month (if you use the digital app) or $39/month if you want to stream live and on-demand classes directly on your bike's screen. The brand also offers packages that include accessories such as weights and Peloton cycling shoes, and these bundles will cost you anywhere from $2,045 to $2,945, total, depending on what you order.

Peloton vs. NordicTrack: Treadmills

Peloton again offers two models in the treadmill category: the original Tread (Buy It, $2500, onepeloton.com) and the Tread+ (Buy It, $4295, onepeloton.com).

Below you'll see a comparison of the latest models from both brands: the Nordictrack Commercial X22i and Commercial X32i treadmills and the Peloton Tread and Tread+.

Peloton vs. NordicTrack Treadmill Features

The NordicTrack Commercial X22i treadmill comes equipped with a 22" smart HD touchscreen, automatic trainer control, and Bluetooth headphone connectivity — features you're likely familiar with if you compared the brands' bike models above. The model has a max decline of -6 percent and goes all the way up to a 40 percent incline range. It also features 0-12 mph speed options. The X22i NordicTrack treadmill also offers signature Reflex™ Cushioning for shock absorption on your joints, allowing for a more comfortable run, a 22" W x 60" L tread belt, and built-in fans to cool you down. The Commercial X22i measures 76" L x 40" W x 73" H and is 462 pounds in the box. The NordicTrack Commercial X32i model has a much bigger, 32-inch screen and slightly longer belt (22" W x 65" L), but most of the same perks. It measures 76" L x 40" W x 73" H and weighs 462 pounds in the box. (Related: The 8 Best Treadmills Under $500, According to Customer Reviews)

The Peloton Tread offers a 20" W x 59" L belt, and a 23.8" HD touchscreen. It has slightly different ranges than the NordicTrack models with speeds ranging from 0 to 12.5 mph and an incline ranging from 0 to 12.5 percent. The original Peloton Tread measures 68" L x 33" W x 62" H and weighs 290 pounds out of the box. The Peloton Tread+ is definitely an amped-up option with a 20" W x 67" L belt and an even bigger 32" HD touchscreen. It measures 72.5" L x 36.5" W x 72" and weighs in at 455 pounds out of the box.

Peloton vs. NordicTrack Treadmill Prices

NordicTrack's Commercial X22i treadmill comes at a cost of $2,999 (plus a $199 delivery fee). The Commercial X32i model has a $3,799 price tag, plus the same delivery fee. Peloton's original Tread model starts at $2,495 and the Tread+ starts at $4,295. All-access memberships for both models are sold separately, but delivery and assembly are included in those prices. (Related: The Best Treadmills Under $1,000 to Create an At-Home Gym On a Budget)

Peloton vs. NordicTrack Warranty

If you opt for a NordicTrack bike or tread, you'll get a 10-year frame warranty, 2-year parts warranty, and 1-month labor warranty. The brand also offers a 30-day return policy, but you'll be charged a 10 percent restocking fee. (Related: These Peloton Seat Cushions Make Any Bike More Comfortable)

Peloton's bike models offer a 12-month limited warranty on the touchscreen and original components, as well as a 5-year warranty on the frame. The treads come with a full 1-year warranty on the touchscreens and most original components. The Tread has a 3-year warranty on the frame, drive motor, and walking belt, and the Tread+ offers a 5-year warranty on those same parts.

Peloton vs. NordicTrack: Instructors and Classes

One of the main perks of both NordicTrack and Peloton platforms is that they both offer an impressive array of live and on-demand content that you can stream directly on the equipment or through their respective mobile apps. While each platform offers a diverse selection of classes (and both companies have celebrity ambassadors and members), there are some differences to note.

NordicTrack offers content through iFit, a platform that provides trainer-led running, cycling, hiking, rowing, cross-training, and strength training classes. The platform has both live and on-demand videos and an option to use Google Maps trails to virtually explore locations such as Bora Bora and Antarctica during workouts. In addition to classes, iFit also provides health and wellness insights like sleep tracking, and the option to log workouts, weight, nutrition stats, and more. While the iFit instructors haven't necessarily become household names in the same way many of the Peloton instructors have essentially become celebrities in their own right, some fan favorites include Casey Sines, Ashley Paulson, and Jesse Corbin. iFit also counts some celebrity spokespeople on their team as pro coaches, including Olympic swimmer Michael Phelps and features class collections from Laurie Hernandez and Alex Morgan.

Peloton offers a massive library of live and on-demand running, cycling, strength, bike- and tread- based boot camps, yoga, meditation classes, and more through their equipment screens and digital app. Both the machine and digital versions of the Peloton platform provide insights into stats including bike cadence and running speed (although you may need additional Bluetooth accessories to access those on the mobile-only version), as well as an interactive leaderboard that allows you to compete with other members. You can also use the app for guided outdoor runs or take scenic rides or runs using the equipment. Peloton's instructors have a cult-like following, and breakout stars include VP of fitness Robin Arzon, as well as Cody Rigsby, Jess Sims, Kendall Toole, Jess King, and so many more. The brand also counts Olympians Usain Bolt and Allyson Felix among their celebrity ambassadors, both of whom have curated collections of stacked workouts available on the app.

Peloton vs. NordicTrack: The Bottom Line On Which to Buy