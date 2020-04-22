The MAXPRO SportConnect is a deceivingly compact platform with chords on each side. It weighs under 9 pounds, yet it can reach an impressive 150 pounds of resistance on each side. You can it for strength, cardio, or suspension training, depending on how you set it up, and you can connect it to your phone via Bluetooth to access workout videos and track your performance. You can place the piece of lightweight, portable exercise equipment on the ground, anchor it to a bench, or even secure it to a door mount, and switch between ankle straps, handles, and a bar attachment. Needless to say, it's a pretty impressive alternative to the weights and machines you'll find at a gym. (Related: The CrossFit Equipment You Need for a Badass Home Gym)