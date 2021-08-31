My Commute Is Actually Enjoyable Now With This Top-Rated Electric Bike

I know what you're thinking: Peddling is unnecessary when riding an e-bike. As it turns out, the pedal-assist feature gives you the option to control your movement as you would while riding a regular bike, but with the benefit of a little boost. This means you can e-bike, explore, and be active for longer without wearing yourself out too fast. On the other hand, it can also become a serious workout by opting out of the e-bike function altogether. Simply turn the pedal-assist to zero to ride like a normal pedal bike. (Just don't forget to wear a helmet!)